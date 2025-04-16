Kunal Kamra Controversy: Bombay HC Reserves Order On Comedian's Plea Over 'Joke' On Eknath Shinde, Stays Arrest

MENAFN - Live Mint) Reserving its order on comedian Kunal Kamra's plea seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him over defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the court on Wednesday stayed his arrest.

The 36-year-old stand-up comic is facing FIRs as he sparked a massive row after taking a swipe at Eknath Shinde in his stand-up show where he used a modified version of a Hindi song with "gaddar" (traitor) jibe to describe the 2022 rebellion of Eknath Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

A division bench of Justices S Kotwal and S Modak reserved the order.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court asked police not to arrest the comedian till the order is passed in the matter.

The comedian has also failed to appear before the Mumbai police for questioning despite three summonses issued to him.

Kamra, in his plea, has claimed the complaints against him were violative of his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression, right to practice any profession and business and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution.

Karma's laywer argued that even after 75 years of the existence of Constitution...Law enforcement machinery is ignorant of the fundamental right or does not care about the fundamental right, reported Bar and Bench.

Kamra, a resident of Tamil Nadu, last month got interim transit anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court in the case.

Last month, after the Habitat Comedy Club where he performed, was vandalised, Kamra stated that he will not apologise and said that as far as he knows, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders.

However, Kamra stated that he is willing to co-operate with police and courts for any lawful action taken against him.