Optiv + Clearshark Launches Fedramp Advisory Services To Enhance Cloud Providers' Work With U.S. Government

HANOVER, Md., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv + ClearShark , a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government, has launched FedRAMP Advisory Services to help organizations working with federal agencies securely align their cloud service offerings with the standardized approach.

FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

"With Optiv + ClearShark's vast portfolio, clients can leverage our world-class expertise in systems engineering, enterprise architecture, compliance, program management, product management, intelligence analysis and threat analysis as they move through the FedRAMP journey," said Daniel Wilbricht, president of Optiv + ClearShark. "Our customer-facing, vendor-agnostic approach within the federal space allows us to bring much-needed solutions like this to the market."

Optiv + ClearShark's FedRAMP Advisory Services help cloud service providers sell and operate their systems in a cost-effective manner while also meeting compliance standards. Benefits include:



Strategy: Understanding FedRAMP, target audience and authorization

Planning: Performing a full gap assessment of where their technology and organizational processes are today and where they need to be Readiness: Training on passing the audit, spotting bad auditors and determining a go-to-market strategy

"FedRAMP is probably the world's toughest cybersecurity audit, and we've seen a lot of companies make costly mistakes over the years trying to pass it," said John Allison, Optiv + ClearShark's senior director of federal advisory services. "We don't want anything to stand in the way of making government more secure, and that's why, by partnering with us, clients can rely on us to help them achieve FedRAMP authorization."

FedRAMP Advisory Services is the latest offering by Optiv + ClearShark in a suite of cybersecurity solutions and services, including Zero Trust architecture compliance , AI and data intelligence and DevSecOps.

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit .

About Optiv + ClearShark

Optiv + ClearShark is a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government. From the data center, cloud and to the edge, we have decades of experience securing and modernizing federal agency data and infrastructure. Our world-class advisory and engineering team is comprised of mission-focused, results-driven subject-matter experts with deep technology and agency domain knowledge and security clearances.

Part of Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, Optiv + ClearShark partners with federal agencies to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.

