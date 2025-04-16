MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fans can watch full episodes of the High Science TV Series, see behind-the-scenes snapshots of the show's production, get notified of exclusiv merch, stay informed on industry updates and get the latest on the High Science Charity Foundation. High Science app is available on any Apple mobile device from the Apple App store. Coming soon to download for Android.

High Science launches the official High Science app, a new central hub for the growing High Science community.

Ed Leclere, Founder, CEO, and Executive Producer said, "Launching the High Science app is a major step in building our vision of a platform where cannabis entertainment, education and giving back come together. We're not just creating content-we're creating a culture."

David McKillop, President & Emmy Award-Winning Producer added, "High Science is more than just entertainment, it's about building a community. The High Science app allows fans to connect in one central hub without censorship."

Fans and followers can also add "creator content" through the app to share comments, photos and videos.

The High Science app creates a digital ecosystem of information and education and welcomes promotions with plant medicine and wellness industries, brand partnerships and advertising that align with the High Science mission. Cannabis companies often struggle with restricted content and ad placement because of community guidelines and polices on platforms such as Google, Meta and TikTok. The High Science app aims to carve out its own digital space where entertainment, education and advocacy can readily thrive.

High Science streams on YouTube @HighScienceTV . Follow the journey across social media @HighScienceTVLLC on Instagram, @HighScienceX on X and @HighScienceTV on Facebook.

About High Science TV. High Science TV shares the lively exploits of colorful characters around the world, trailblazing all things cannabis in pursuit of the modern-day "green rush." From Emmy Award-winning producer David McKillop who gave life to Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers, and others; and Executive Producer Ed Leclere whose personal challenges made cannabis benefits a vivid reality, High Science delivers a front row seat to amusingly captivating stories. Father/son show hosts Rich Batenburg Jr. and Richard "Rick" Batenburg III explore legendary seed gurus, relentless cultivators, expansive growers, pioneering product makers and imaginative dispensary owners as they break the barriers of this new frontier. The storytelling unmasks the mystical powers of the ancient cannabis plant and its innumerable uses through dynamic entertainment. High Science TV Series was one of six selected in the prestigious lineup at the SeriesFest: Season 11 in the "Unscripted Pilot" Competition and nominated in a series of categories in the Cannabiz Awards for Australia and New Zealand. High Science Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit with a mission to assist veterans and others in need of additional or alternative solutions to serious health challenges. High Science is now streaming on YouTube @HighScienceTV. For the latest, follow High Science @HighScienceTVLLC on Instagram, @HighScienceX on X and @HighScienceTV on Facebook and download the High Science App at the Apple App Store. For further details, shopping and more, visit HighScience

SOURCE High Science LLC