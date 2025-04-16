IR Launches Capacity Management To Simplify Infrastructure Planning And Prevent Costly Outages

SYDNEY, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research (IR) (ASX:IRI), the world's most trusted independent provider of observability for business-critical IT ecosystems, today unveiled a powerful new Capacity Management module with the launch of Prognosis 13.1.

By integrating infrastructure performance data with business forecasts, IR's new Capacity Management module enables businesses to model multiple capacity scenarios, predict future needs, anticipate and prevent performance issues and optimize infrastructure investments.

Capacity Management is part of an ongoing innovation-led program of new products and capabilities, enabling clients to move beyond reporting and into meaningful discovery.

The technology infrastructure of large-scale payment platforms is under strain, with global digital transaction volumes set to almost triple from 2020 to 2030[1].

Performance challenges can lead to critical downtime, which costs businesses over $400 billion annually in lost revenue[2]. This also introduces heightened reputational, customer retention and regulatory risk for banks and payment providers.

"With digital transactions surging, businesses can no longer afford inaccurate or incomplete capacity planning," said Michael Tomkins, Chief Technology Officer at IR.

"Capacity Management transforms how organizations manage their IT infrastructure, giving our clients the insights to scale confidently, predict future needs, and optimize infrastructure investments with precision in increasingly demanding environments."

IR's Capacity Management module is available now as part of the Prognosis 13.1 release. For more information, visit the website .

