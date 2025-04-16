WK Kellogg Co To Host Annual Shareholder Meeting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG ) will host a live virtual webcast of its 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET.

Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at href="" rel="nofollow" wkkellog . Only Shareholders will be permitted to participate.

A rebroadcast will be available 24 hours after the meeting, and available for at least 90 days thereafter at href="" rel="nofollow" wkkellog .

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co

