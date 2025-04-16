Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results And Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance
First Quarter 2025 Results (1Q25)
Sales 1Q25 ($ in millions)
Total Company
Nutrition
Diagnostics
Established
Medical Devices
U.S.
4,168
955
871
-
2,339
International
6,190
1,191
1,183
1,260
2,556
Total reported
10,358
2,146
2,054
1,260
4,895
% Change vs. 1Q24
|
U.S.
8.4
8.8
(6.4)
n/a
15.0
International
1.2
0.1
(7.8)
2.7
5.7
Total reported
4.0
3.8
(7.2)
2.7
9.9
Impact of foreign exchange
(2.8)
(2.4)
(2.3)
(5.1)
(2.7)
Impact of business exit*
(0.1)
(0.6)
-
-
-
Organic
6.9
6.8
(4.9)
7.8
12.6
U.S.
8.8
10.4
(6.4)
n/a
15.0
International
5.7
4.2
(3.8)
7.8
|
10.5
Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.
*Quarter to date March 31, 2025, reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024.
Total company sales increased 4.0 percent on a reported basis, 6.9 percent on an organic basis, or 8.3 percent when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales1.
Nutrition
First Quarter 2025 Results (1Q25)
Sales 1Q25 ($ in millions)
Total
Pediatric
Adult
U.S.
955
588
367
International
1,191
453
738
Total reported
2,146
1,041
1,105
% Change vs. 1Q24
U.S.
8.8
14.2
1.1
International
0.1
(8.4)
6.1
Total reported
3.8
3.2
4.4
Impact of foreign exchange
(2.4)
(1.7)
(2.9)
Impact of business exit*
(0.6)
-
(1.4)
Organic
6.8
4.9
8.7
U.S.
10.4
14.2
4.8
International
4.2
(4.8)
10.6
*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line. This action was initiated in March 2024.
Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 3.8 percent on a reported basis and 6.8 percent on an organic basis in the first quarter.
In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 3.2 percent on a reported basis and 4.9 percent on an organic basis. Sales growth in the U.S. was driven by growth across Abbott's comprehensive portfolio of products designed to meet the unique nutrition needs of infants and children.
In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 4.4 percent on a reported basis and 8.7 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading brand of products designed to meet the nutritional requirements for people with diabetes.
Diagnostics
First Quarter 2025 Results (1Q25)
Sales 1Q25 ($ in millions)
Total
Core Laboratory
Molecular
Point of Care
Rapid
U.S.
871
332
40
100
399
International
1,183
845
82
42
214
Total reported
2,054
1,177
122
142
613
|
U.S.
(6.4)
7.1
(4.4)
1.5
(16.9)
International
(7.8)
(5.6)
(6.7)
4.4
(17.9)
Total reported
(7.2)
(2.3)
(5.9)
2.4
(17.3)
Impact of foreign exchange
(2.3)
(3.2)
(2.4)
(0.8)
(1.2)
Organic
(4.9)
0.9
(3.5)
3.2
(16.1)
U.S.
(6.4)
7.1
(4.4)
1.5
(16.9)
International
(3.8)
(1.3)
(3.1)
7.3
(14.6)
Global Diagnostics sales decreased 7.2 percent on a reported basis, decreased 4.9 percent on an organic basis, or increased 0.5 percent when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales1.
Diagnostics sales growth was impacted by the year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales and volume-based procurement programs in China.
COVID-19 testing-related sales were $84 million in the quarter, compared to $204 million in the first quarter of the prior year.
Global Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales decreased 2.3 percent on a reported basis and increased 0.9 percent on an organic basis. Growth in the quarter was impacted by volume-based procurement programs in China.
Established Pharmaceuticals
First Quarter 2025 Results (1Q25)
Sales 1Q25 ($ in millions)
Total
Key Emerging
Other
U.S.
-
-
-
International
1,260
965
295
Total reported
1,260
965
295
% Change vs. 1Q24
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
2.7
4.0
(1.2)
Total reported
2.7
4.0
(1.2)
Impact of foreign exchange
(5.1)
(5.3)
(4.3)
Organic
7.8
9.3
3.1
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
7.8
9.3
3.1
Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 2.7 percent on a reported basis and 7.8 percent on an organic basis in the first quarter.
Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 4.0 percent on a reported basis and 9.3 percent on an organic basis, led by double-digit growth in several countries across Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.
Medical Devices
First Quarter 2025 Results (1Q25)
Sales 1Q25 ($ in millions)
Total
Rhythm
Electro-
physiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change vs. 1Q24
U.S.
15.0
12.3
11.1
10.6
5.5
20.9
(2.8)
27.1
International
5.7
(3.7)
4.0
14.3
1.6
4.6
16.3
10.1
Total reported
9.9
4.0
7.3
11.4
3.0
11.9
1.0
16.5
Impact of foreign exchange
(2.7)
(2.1)
(2.6)
(1.0)
(2.7)
(2.8)
(1.2)
(3.3)
Organic
12.6
6.1
9.9
12.4
5.7
14.7
2.2
19.8
U.S.
15.0
12.3
11.1
10.6
5.5
20.9
(2.8)
27.1
International
10.5
0.3
8.8
19.1
5.8
9.6
22.7
15.4
Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 9.9 percent on a reported basis and 12.6 percent on an organic basis in the first quarter.
Sales growth in the quarter was led by Diabetes Care, Structural Heart, Heart Failure and Electrophysiology.
Several products contributed to the strong performance, including FreeStyle Libre®, Navitor®, TriClip®, Amplatzer® Amulet®, and AVEIR®.
In Diabetes Care, sales of continuous glucose monitors were $1.7 billion and grew 18.3 percent on a reported basis and 21.6 percent on an organic basis.
ABBOTT'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Abbott projects full-year 2025 organic sales growth to be in the range of 7.5% to 8.5%.
Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted operating margin to be 23.5% to 24.0% of sales.
Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.05 to $5.25 and second-quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.23 to $1.27.
Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and impact of certain items such as restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, charges for intangible asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange, which could significantly impact Abbott's results in accordance with GAAP.
ABBOTT DECLARES 405th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
On Feb. 21, 2025, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025.
Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 53 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.
About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.
Connect with us at and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .
Abbott will live-webcast its first-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.
- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -
A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
1.
In the first quarter of 2025, total worldwide sales were $10.358 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $2.054 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $84 million. In the first quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $9.964 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $2.214 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $204 million. In the first quarter of 2025, the impact of COVID-19 testing-related sales on Abbott and total Diagnostics was a decrease of 1.4 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively. Organic sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, increased 8.3 percent for Abbott and 0.5 percent for total Diagnostics.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
1Q25
1Q24
|
|
Net Sales
$10,358
$9,964
4.0
Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense
4,468
4,463
0.1
Amortization of intangible assets
420
472
(11.0)
Research and development
716
684
4.6
Selling, general, and administrative
3,061
2,959
3.5
Total Operating Cost and Expenses
8,665
8,578
1.0
Operating Earnings
1,693
1,386
22.1
Interest expense, net
49
61
(18.6)
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
(7)
-
n/m
Other (income) expense, net
(127)
(111)
14.9
Earnings before taxes
1,778
1,436
23.8
Taxes on earnings
453
211
n/m
Net Earnings
$1,325
$1,225
8.2
Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below
$1,919
$1,729
10.9
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$0.76
$0.70
8.6
Diluted Earnings per Common Share,
excluding Specified Items, as described below
$1.09
$0.98
11.2
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options
1,747
1,750
|
See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.
n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.
See footnotes on the following section.
1)
2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $200 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.
|
2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $594 million, or $0.33 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to investment impairments, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses.
|
|
|
|
2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $504 million, or $0.28 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.
|
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information
First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
1Q25
As
Reported
|
|
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 420
$ (420)
$ -
Gross Margin
5,470
448
5,918
R&D
716
(27)
689
SG&A
3,061
(10)
3,051
Other (income) expense, net
(127)
(35)
(162)
Earnings before taxes
1,778
520
2,298
Taxes on Earnings
453
(74)
379
Net Earnings
1,325
594
1,919
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.76
$ 0.33
$ 1.09
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $420 million and other net expenses of $100 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions, investment impairment charges and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
1Q24
As
Reported
|
|
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 472
$ (472)
$ -
Gross Margin
5,029
518
5,547
R&D
684
(21)
663
SG&A
|
2,959
|
|
(34)
|
|
2,925
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(111)
|
|
(26)
|
|
(137)
|
Earnings before taxes
|
1,436
|
|
599
|
|
2,035
|
Taxes on Earnings
|
211
|
|
95
|
|
306
|
Net Earnings
|
1,225
|
|
504
|
|
1,729
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$ 0.70
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.98
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $472 million and other net expenses of $127 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions, investment impairment charges and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
A reconciliation of the first-quarter tax rates for 2025 and 2024 is shown below:
|
|
1Q25
|
|
($ in millions)
|
Pre-Tax
Income
|
|
Taxes on
Earnings
|
|
Tax
Rate
|
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 1,778
|
|
$ 453
|
|
25.5 %
|
1)
|
Specified items
|
520
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
|
Excluding specified items
|
$ 2,298
|
|
$ 379
|
|
16.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q24
|
|
($ in millions)
|
Pre-Tax
Income
|
|
Taxes on
Earnings
|
|
Tax
Rate
|
|
As reported (GAAP)
|
$ 1,436
|
|
$ 211
|
|
14.7 %
|
2)
|
Specified items
|
599
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
Excluding specified items
|
$ 2,035
|
|
$ 306
|
|
15.0 %
|
|
|
1)
|
2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $200 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.
|
|
|
2)
|
2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $10 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
|
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation
First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
($ in millions)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q24
|
|
% Change vs. 1Q24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
|
Abbott
|
|
Abbott
|
Impact
|
Adjusted
|
|
Reported
|
|
Adjusted
|
Organic
|
Total Company
|
|
10,358
|
|
9,964
|
(13)
|
9,951
|
|
4.0
|
|
4.1
|
6.9
|
U.S.
|
|
4,168
|
|
3,846
|
(13)
|
3,833
|
|
8.4
|
|
8.8
|
8.8
|
Intl
|
|
6,190
|
|
6,118
|
-
|
6,118
|
|
1.2
|
|
1.2
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Nutrition
|
|
2,146
|
|
2,068
|
(13)
|
2,055
|
|
3.8
|
|
4.4
|
6.8
|
U.S.
|
|
955
|
|
878
|
(13)
|
865
|
|
8.8
|
|
10.4
|
10.4
|
Intl
|
|
1,191
|
|
1,190
|
-
|
1,190
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adult Nutrition
|
|
1,105
|
|
1,059
|
(13)
|
1,046
|
|
4.4
|
|
5.8
|
8.7
|
U.S.
|
|
367
|
|
364
|
(13)
|
351
|
|
1.1
|
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
Intl
|
|
738
|
|
695
|
-
|
695
|
|
6.1
|
|
6.1
|
10.6
|
|
|
(a)
|
Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business. This action was initiated in March 2024.
|
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
|
|
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
|
|
Intangible
Amortization
|
|
Other (c)
|
|
Total
Specifieds
|
Gross Margin
|
$ -
|
|
$ 26
|
|
$ 420
|
|
$ 2
|
|
$ 448
|
R&D
|
(1)
|
|
(16)
|
|
-
|
|
(10)
|
|
(27)
|
SG&A
|
(3)
|
|
(7)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(10)
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(24)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(11)
|
|
(35)
|
Earnings before taxes
|
$ 28
|
|
$ 49
|
|
$ 420
|
|
$ 23
|
|
520
|
Taxes on Earnings (d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(74)
|
Net Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 594
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
|
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."
|
|
a)
|
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses as well as a fair value adjustment to contingent consideration related to a business acquisition.
|
|
|
b)
|
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
|
|
|
c)
|
Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and investment impairment charges.
|
|
|
d)
|
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items. 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $200 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.
|
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
|
|
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
|
|
Intangible
Amortization
|
|
Other (c)
|
|
Total
Specifieds
|
Gross Margin
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 42
|
|
$ 472
|
|
$ 3
|
|
$ 518
|
R&D
|
(3)
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
(16)
|
|
(21)
|
SG&A
|
(14)
|
|
(9)
|
|
-
|
|
(11)
|
|
(34)
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
12
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(38)
|
|
(26)
|
Earnings before taxes
|
$ 6
|
|
$ 53
|
|
$ 472
|
|
$ 68
|
|
599
|
Taxes on Earnings (d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
Net Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 504
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
|
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."
|
|
a)
|
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.
|
|
|
b)
|
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
|
|
|
c)
|
Other includes various investment impairment charges and incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.
|
|
|
d)
|
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.
SOURCE AbbottWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment