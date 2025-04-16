Autoliv: Financial Report January - March 2025
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Q1 2025
|
Q1 2024
|
Change
|
Net sales
|
$2,578
|
$2,615
|
(1.4) %
|
Operating income
|
254
|
194
|
31 %
|
Adjusted operating income1)
|
255
|
199
|
28 %
|
Operating margin
|
9.9 %
|
7.4 %
|
2.4pp
|
Adjusted operating margin1)
|
9.9 %
|
7.6 %
|
2.3pp
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
2.14
|
1.52
|
41 %
|
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted1)
|
2.15
|
1.58
|
37 %
|
Operating cash flow
|
77
|
122
|
(37) %
|
Return on capital employed2)
|
25.6 %
|
19.7 %
|
5.9pp
|
Adjusted return on capital employed1,2)
|
25.6 %
|
20.2 %
|
5.4pp
|
1) Excluding effects from capacity alignments and antitrust related matters. Non-U.S. GAAP measure, see reconciliation table.
Comments from Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
"I am pleased that we delivered good sales and profitability in the first quarter. Thanks to our adaptability and resilience, driven by our diverse product portfolio and strong customer relationships, we successfully navigated through the first month of North American tariffs. It is encouraging that we, based on LVP data from March, outperformed global LVP despite continued significant headwinds from LVP mix shifts, particularly in China. Based on a record high number of new launches we look forward to a significantly improved sales performance in China in 2025.
Our strong profitability improvement was a result of well executed operational and commercial efforts. Our structural cost reduction program continued to generate indirect work force reductions, and direct headcount was also reduced significantly although sales grew organically. Results were also supported by reaching Q1 customer compensation agreements for increased costs related to inflation and tariffs. Our continued repurchase of shares also supported a record first quarter EPS.
After the slow end to 2024, OEM sourcing of safety products for future car models picked up in the first quarter, despite the geopolitical uncertainty.
Our navigation of the new tariff environment in the first quarter gives us confidence that it is possible to continue on that course when facing increasing or changing tariffs, although there is significant uncertainty. We continue to closely monitor and evaluate the situation, focusing on being adaptive and agile, and we consider our regionalized footprint to be a valuable source for flexibility in a challenging geopolitical environment.
The current geopolitical and business environment uncertainties makes it difficult to predict 2025. However, based on the strong first quarter performance and encouraging near term call-off indications, we reiterate our 2025 guidance of an organic sales growth of around 2% and an adjusted operating margin of around 10-10.5%.
Our strong balance sheet and cash conversion set a solid foundation for our commitment to high shareholder returns. I am looking forward to our Capital Markets Day, on June 4, 2025.
Next Report
Autoliv intends to publish the quarterly earnings report for the second quarter of 2025 on Friday, July 18, 2025.
Inquiries: Investors and Analysts
Anders Trapp
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel +46 (0)8 5872 0671
Henrik Kaar
Director Investor Relations
Tel +46 (0)8 5872 0614
Inquiries: Media
Gabriella Etemad
Senior Vice President Communications
Tel +46 (0)70 612 6424
Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the VP of Investor Relations set out above, at 12.00 CET on April 16, 2025.
The following files are available for download:
|
|
The full report (PDF)
