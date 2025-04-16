Vitria Unveils VIA AI With Knowledgetm At Futurenet World 2025

Knowledge is the missing ingredient for autonomous operations.

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitria a leading innovator in AIOps market sector today announced the launch of its groundbreaking VIA AI at FutureNet World 2025 taking place in West London. Vitria's has pioneered the use of a "Knowledge Plane" to significantly increase the AI predictive power and accuracy in Vitria's VIA AIOps platform leading to superior results and enabling new levels of autonomy.

"AIOps is a key Technology for enabling self-healing network and autonomous operations and "Knowledge" and Knowledge is the missing ingredient needed to make self-healing a reality. At the heart of the Knowledge Plane is structured knowledge, often represented as a "Knowledge Graph," that is machine and human readable. The Knowledge Graph is a sharable accumulation of the knowledge critical to detecting, diagnosing, and remediating outages and incidents occurring in large telecom networks," states Dale Skeen, CTO and Co-Founder at Vitria.

VIA AI with KnowledgeTM Platform powers an advanced and scalable Knowledge architecture that can support a variety of AI algorithms and enable efficient learning at scale from millions of distributed devices Operationalizing AI at Massive Scale . This cutting-edge platform delivers more than AIOps and is set to revolutionize the multi-vendor, federated system with its Knowledge Architecture and Knowledge Plane, providing unprecedented knowledge modeling-- methodology for world class AIOps and Operational Intelligence.

"' AI + KnowledgeTM' is a game-changer," said JoMei Chang, CEO and Founder, "and is the continuation of Vitria's mission to transform industry through innovation." It powers self-healing operations for Vitria's customers, including dynamic rerouting of traffic during fiber cuts, rollback to the last known good state for misconfigurations; and dynamic resource allocation to manage traffic spikes.

The key capabilities and benefits from Vitria's AI + Knowledge approach include:



Elevated AI Accuracy and Contextual Relevance. By tapping into the Knowledge Graph, AI Agents significantly improve their prediction quality and overall effectiveness.

Collective Intelligence Through Shared Knowledge . Once an AI agent learns a concept, that knowledge is shared with other agents, creating multiplicative gains and virtuous cycles of learning.

Synergy Between Human and Machine. The Knowledge Graph is openly built and shared among AI Agents and human operators, fostering continuous, two-way feedback that combines expert insight with AI-driven validation and improvement.

Autonomous Knowledge Acquisition . Specialized AI Agents build, maintain, and validate the Knowledge Graph, accelerating independent knowledge growth and minimizing manual overhead.

Service-Based, Open, and Federated . VIA AIOps Knowledge Plane supports multi-agent architectures, and open Knowledge sharing with other functions-such as Capacity Planning and Service Provisioning. Accelerated Resolution and Continuous Improvement . A knowledge-based approach reduces mean time to detect and resolve issues, and enables persistent learning, ensuring the Knowledge Graph continuously evolves over time.

"We are excited to unveil VIA AI with KnowledgeTM at FutureNet World 2025," said Dale Skeen, CTO.

Visit Vitria at booth#34 at FutureNet World to experience AI with Knowledge-the next big innovation in Autonomous Network firsthand and learn more about its transformative capabilities.

About Vitria

Vitria is an innovation leader in the AIOps market sector transforming IT and Network Operations through AI, Automation, and Knowledge. Some of the world's largest telco and IT services providers use VIA AIOps to assure their digital services, improve customer satisfaction and reduce operating costs.

Vitria is a thought-leader in Knowledge and Knowledge Plane. We are the only AIOps vendor actively rolling out knowledge Plane capabilities. Vitria is dedicated to developing innovative solutions with a proven record of measurable ROI at some of the largest Telcos.

Media Contact:

Debra Schleicher

CMO Vitria

(650) 460-8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Vitria Technology, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED