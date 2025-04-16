PANERA INTRODUCES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CROISSANT TOAST SANDWICHES TO LUNCH AND DINNER MENUS, LAUNCHES IT JUST MEALS GOODTM BRAND PLATFORM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The stars of the spring lineup, the Croissant Toast Sandwiches feature a sandwich bread made from croissant dough, which elevates the sandwich experience with toasty, buttery swirls and satisfying crunch. Guests can choose from two varieties for a limited time:



Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast: Black Forest ham, melty provolone and asiago cheeses, and a caramelized onion and gruyere spread come together to make a ham and cheese sandwich that is completely reimagined.

Fromage Croissant Toast: Melty provolone and American cheeses, caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli transform a simple classic into something extraordinary.

"Our new Croissant Toasts are an innovative gamechanger for our sandwich menu. These unique sandwiches are curated with an all-butter, flaky croissant sliced bread, delivering a truly delicious product and experience like nothing Panera has had on its menu before," said Scott Uehlein, Vice President of Culinary, Panera Bread. "Its amazing appearance is only surpassed by its taste – a perfect balance of a crisp crust and buttery, layered interior that makes these menu items truly special. It's everything our guests love about croissants and sandwiches made into two irresistible offerings."

This exciting lunch and dinner menu innovation is supported by Panera's reenergized brand platform, "It Just Meals GoodTM," celebrating the meals that make Panera the perfect choice for any mood, and the various life moments and connections that make each meal truly meaningful. From sharing lunch with friends to enjoying a peaceful moment alone in the car, Panera's menu is designed to meet the needs of any moment - and any meal.

"Panera is focused on serving high-quality, craveable food that fits every moment of our guests' lives, and our new spring menu delivers everything from exciting innovation in our new Croissant Toast Sandwiches to delightful, familiar comfort with the return of our seasonal favorites," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer at Panera Bread. "With our new brand platform, 'It Just Meals GoodTM,' we are bringing energy, confidence and a renewed focus on what makes Panera unique while leaning into our heritage. We are going beyond our menu and celebrating the power of a meal that is special and worth savoring – and the best thing is our guests get to decide exactly what that means for them in the moment."

For more information or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.

About Panera Bread

Our first cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now over 2,200 cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of April 1, 2025 there were 2,223 cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Panera Bread