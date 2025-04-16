Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Phillips Hyundai Of Bradley In Bourbonnais, Illinois

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Phillips Auto Group was founded in 1968 by Phillip Pascarella, who purchased a Chevrolet dealership in Frankfort, Illinois. In 1994, his son, Curtis Pascarella, took over the dealership, becoming President. The company expanded with the establishment of Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing in 2013, followed by the opening of Phillips Hyundai of Bradley in 2017. What began as a two-car showroom with twelve employees has expanded to multiple locations across Illinois, covering over 150,000 square feet of space, and employing more than 300 people.

Phillips Auto Group continues to own and operate Phillips Chevrolet locations in Bourbonnais, Frankfort, and Lansing, Illinois, and Phillips RV in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Emily Bourne, Partner, and Matt Willis, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Emily Bourne commented, "We enjoyed working with Curtis Pascarella on the sale of his store, Phillips Hyundai of Bradley. From our initial conversations with Curtis, we discussed how we could help him achieve his goal of divesting the store and staying focused on the Chevrolet brand. We kept Curtis' objectives in mind, and we were able to find Shawn Kohli of Patriot Motors to help achieve his goals. It was an honor to represent Curtis and his family, and we are grateful for the time and effort they put into this transaction." Emily continued, "This transaction also strengthens our ongoing relationship with Shawn Kohli, as it marks our third dealership sale to Patriot Motors. We look forward to continuing to support Shawn's growth as he expands his business."

Patriot Motors is a family-owned business led by President Shawn Kohli. With nine locations across Illinois, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Patriot Motors represents Toyota, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and GMC.

As a proud partner of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Patriot Motors is deeply committed to making a positive impact on the community. In 2024, the dealership raised more than $25,000 in support of MADD's mission to prevent drunk driving and save lives.

Shawn Kohli shared, "This is the third transaction I have closed with Paul Kechnie and Performance Brokerage Services, but the first I have done with Emily Bourne. Emily is a true professional and an absolute pleasure to work with. Her communication is great, and she helps move the deal along to the closing table. I look forward to many more transactions with Emily, Paul, and the entire Performance Brokerage team!"

Phillips Hyundai of Bradley will be renamed Patriot Hyundai of Bradley and will be relocated to William R Latham Senior Drive in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

