Managed Print Services Market To Hit $82.90 Billion By 2030, Optimizing Printing Costs With Managed Services

Managed Print Services Market

Managed Print Services (MPS) streamline document workflows, reduce costs, and enhance security, driving global market growth across industries.

- Market Research FutureLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), Managed Print Services Market was valued at $44.77 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $82.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2022 to 2030.The global Managed Print Services (MPS) market is experiencing dynamic growth as organizations across industries strive to reduce printing costs, improve efficiency, and enhance document security. Managed Print Services refer to the comprehensive management of an organization's printing devices, including printers, scanners, faxes, and copiers. MPS providers take over the monitoring, maintenance, and optimization of these devices, allowing businesses to streamline operations, minimize downtime, and improve sustainability. The increasing demand for digital transformation, coupled with heightened awareness of cost efficiency and the push toward paperless operations, has significantly fueled the adoption of MPS solutions worldwide.Get An Exclusive Sample of the Research Report at -Several major players dominate the Managed Print Services market, offering a broad range of solutions tailored to organizations of various sizes. Prominent companies include,.Canon UK Limited (U.K).Toshiba Corporation (Japan).Kyocera Corporation (Japan).Systems Technology Inc. (U.S.).ARC Document Solutions Inc. (U.S.).HCL Technologies (India).Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea).HP Development Company L.P. (U.S.).Acrodex Inc. (Canada).Ricoh Company Ltd. (Japan).Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan).Xerox Corporation (U.S.)These key players continuously innovate their offerings by integrating cloud-based print management, document workflow automation, and security features to stay competitive and address the evolving needs of clients. Many vendors have also expanded their MPS portfolios through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and the development of AI-driven analytics and remote monitoring capabilities.The Managed Print Services market can be segmented based on type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into print management, device management, and discovery & design services. Based on deployment, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. Organization size segmentation includes small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By industry vertically, the market encompasses banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, government, retail, legal, and manufacturing. Each of these segments has distinct printing requirements and compliance regulations, which MPS providers with customized solutions. Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Multiple factors are driving the rapid expansion of the Managed Print Services market. A significant driver is the growing need for cost optimization in IT operations, especially in large enterprises with high-volume printing. The demand for improved security and compliance in document handling has also led businesses to adopt MPS, which offer secure print release, user authentication, and audit trails. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of cloud technology and the shift toward remote and hybrid work environments have created a strong need for centrally managed, secure, and scalable printing solutions. Environmental concerns and corporate sustainability initiatives are pushing organizations to adopt paper-saving technologies, another key motivator behind MPS adoption.Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at -The Managed Print Services market presents several opportunities for innovation and expansion. The increasing penetration of AI and analytics in print management is enabling predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and proactive issue resolution, improving operational efficiency. The growing demand from SMEs, who previously lacked access to such solutions due to cost and complexity, represents a lucrative market opportunity, especially with the availability of scalable and cloud-based MPS offerings. Additionally, the integration of MPS with document workflow automation, enterprise content management, and business process optimization tools opens new avenues for service providers to deliver value-added solutions that go beyond printing alone.Despite the promising growth outlook, the Managed Print Services market also faces certain restraints and challenges. High initial setup costs and a perceived lack of control over document security are common concerns among SMEs and highly regulated industries. In some cases, resistance to outsourcing non-core functions and the inertia of traditional print operations can impede the transition to managed solutions. Data security and compliance remain major challenges, particularly in cloud-based deployments where organizations must ensure secure data transmission and storage. Additionally, the fragmented nature of the market, with varying levels of digital maturity among end users, makes it difficult for providers to offer a one-size-fits-all solution.Regionally, North America currently holds a dominant share in the Managed Print Services market, attributed to high IT infrastructure maturity, early adoption of digital technologies, and a strong presence of key market players. The U.S. leads the region with significant investments in print security, workflow optimization, and cloud-based MPS solutions. Europe follows closely, driven by stringent regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability initiatives, and demand from the public sector and financial institutions. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth, fueled by rapid digitization, a burgeoning SME sector, and increasing adoption of MPS in countries like China, Japan, and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually embracing MPS as awareness and IT infrastructure improve, albeit at a slower pace.Browse a Full Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) -Recent developments in the Managed Print Services market reflect ongoing innovation and strategic shifts among industry leaders. HP Inc. has introduced its next-generation HP Managed Print Flex, a cloud-first MPS offering designed to support hybrid work models with enhanced security, analytics, and sustainability. Xerox launched its Intelligent Workplace Services suite, which integrates print management with advanced workflow automation and cloud content management tools. Canon and Ricoh have made significant strides in AI-driven device monitoring and proactive maintenance capabilities. Additionally, the market is witnessing increased mergers and acquisitions, such as Lexmark's collaboration with cloud solution providers to enhance its print-as-a-service model. These developments highlight the growing emphasis on flexibility, user experience, and integrated digital solutions in the MPS space.Check Out More Related Insights:Insurtech Market -IoT in Agriculture Market -Unified network management Market -Language Translation Software Market -Project Portfolio Management Software Market -Private Narrowband IoT Market -Space-Based Network marketGameFi Market SizeAbout Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. 