Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Pledge Deeper Industrial Cooperation Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef met on Wednesday to explore deeper industrial cooperation in the face of escalating trade barriers and global economic uncertainties.
"Everyone must be concerned about this global uncertainty, including how we monitor and choose the best strategies to mitigate any potential U.S. actions," Agus said at a press conference in Jakarta.
With trade between the two nations standing at just 3.3 billion U.S. dollars last year, Agus pointed out that there are significant opportunities to increase collaboration, particularly in the petrochemical and mineral sectors.
On Tuesday, Al-Khorayef and Maroef Sjamsoeddin, the president director of Indonesia’s state-owned mining holding MIND ID, agreed to strengthen their partnership in the mining sector, focusing on downstream processing and transformation initiatives.
