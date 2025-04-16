Arqit Appoints New Chief Technology Officer To Drive Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He joins Arqit with an extensive background in cybersecurity in both the enterprise and federal sectors.

Jonathan brings a wealth of experience in developing and scaling advanced security solutions for global enterprises and critical infrastructure providers. With a track record of leading innovation in cryptographic security, cloud technologies, and network defence, he will play a pivotal role in advancing Arqit's mission to protect the world's data from current and future cyber threats.

Prior to joining Arqit, Jonathan held senior technical leadership roles at Intel and Fortinet where he led teams in developing cutting-edge security technologies. Before that, he was Security CTO at Verizon, leading strategic partnerships and the Cyber Intelligence Center.

Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to Arqit. His deep expertise in cybersecurity and experience in leading transformative technology initiatives will be instrumental as we continue to scale our quantum-safe encryption solutions. As cyber threats evolve, Jonathan's leadership will ensure Arqit remains at the forefront of innovation.”

Notes to Editors

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards' Innovation in Cyber Award and the Cyber Security Awards' Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified.

