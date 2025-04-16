Wilsonart Introduces New Designs To Thinscape® Composite Tops Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Designs Bring Elegance to Any Space, Without Compromising Performance

TEMPLE, Texas, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the beauty of natural stones and woodgrains to the soft elegance of textile-inspired patterns and the clean sophistication of solid colors, Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, has drawn from nature's most awe-inspiring elements to introduce 16 new surface designs to the Wilsonart Thinscape® Composite Tops collection. The new designs offer a rare fusion of durability, performance and the beauty of the natural world to homeowners, designers and architects seeking to elevate their spaces with long-lasting, versatile surfaces.

“Our new introductions explore warm, timeless stones that connect with nature, immersive black shades that create dramatic visual contrast and realistic woodgrains that add character and depth to any space,” said Audra Keiber, Director of Product Design at Wilsonart.“Whether you are transforming a cozy home or a bustling commercial space, Thinscape is a versatile surface that elevates design and performance while standing the test of time.”

Thinscape features a sleek, European-inspired profile that pairs well with modern spaces by combining beautiful aesthetics with innovative engineering and everyday durability. Performance is not sacrificed in the countertop's 1⁄2-inch thick, ultra-thin and stylish profile; instead, it offers exceptional performance with resistance to impact, scratches and moisture. It's easy to clean, stain resistant and will never require sealing, and is available with a color-coordinated core and an edge that's easy to fabricate with common woodworking tools.

Because Thinscape can be used for different elements within a single project, it creates consistency in both design and performance. The new introductions are ideal for surfaces such as countertops, bath vanities, tabletops, bar tops, reception areas and kitchen/break rooms.

Stone-Inspired Designs

Bringing delicate and refined movement to any space in an ultra-thin surface, the new stone-inspired designs include:



TS202 – Midday Mahal: A Taj Mahal quartzite structure in a warm neutral colorization with directional vein movement.

TS203 – Yamuna Quartzite: A soft, creamy white quartzite structure with subtle accents of gold, brown and beige directional veins.

TS406 – Bosco Oscuro: A black, richly textured marble with warm-colored vein accents of gold, copper and cream. TS412 – Notte Nera: A Brazilian Arabescato dimensional marble with large scale movement in deep blacks and shadows of grey.

Wood-Inspired Designs

Warm and sophisticated, these five wood-inspired designs blend the beauty of wood and exotic species with the durability of engineered surfaces. The new designs include:



TS104 – Sunwashed Oak: A mix of rift-cut and quarter-sawn grain with balanced partial cathedrals throughout. A warm brown undertone, subtly enhanced with cerusing, is completed by soft white ticking in the background.

TS105 – Sandrift Cherry: A warm, harmonious, sandy blonde and creamy backdrop accented by gentle interplays of cherry and soft grey within the grain. The mix of partial cathedrals and straight grain presents a beautiful combination of natural beauty and refined craftsmanship.

TS407 – Embered Eucalyptus: Discover the diverse range of colors and graining patterns from classic Eucalyptus wood. This design offers quarter-sawn grain fumed to create subtle features and movement across the layout of warm brown undertones.

TS409 – Golden Shores Teak: Teak wood is known for its rich, golden-brown color and ability to develop a silvery–grey patina over time. The design incorporates the best of natural teak wood with smoky grey and brown tones, straight graining and black ticking. TS411 – Espresso Etimoe: A quarter-sawn woodgrain that features subtle contrast in its linear elements. This design boasts a dark, rich chocolate brown background, enhanced with delicate golden undertones. The sophisticated interplay of colors and textures adds depth and warmth.



Textile Designs

Five new textile designs also join the Thinscape collection, bringing soft, muted fabrics to create calm and serene environments. These textiles effortlessly coordinate with a wide variety of materials and are perfect for creating a comfortable, yet stylish space. The new designs include:



TS103 – Artisan Weave: A timeless design with intricate taupe and grey woven patterns set against a light grey backdrop. This design opens up a realm of possibilities, seamlessly integrating with a spectrum of colors and materials.

TS316 – Serene Weave: A refined, soft woven pattern featuring a pristine white backdrop and a balanced interplay of warm greys and cool greys. This design invites creativity and versatility, promising coordination in any setting.

TS317 – Coastal Weave: A sophisticated soft weave design featuring a white background interwoven with cream and grey tones to create a harmonious and versatile aesthetic. This elegant pattern coordinates effortlessly with various colors and materials.

TS318 – Urbane Lattice: A charcoal black abstract design with a soft crossweave pattern provides striking overall color and detailed visual interest in modern spaces. TS408 – Shadow Webbing: A refined, small-scale, dark cool grey abstract design with a handwoven plain weave textile look in a smooth textured finish. The full effect is understated, embodying timeless craftsmanship and adding dimension to any space.



Solid Designs

Creating clean, minimalistic aesthetics, the two new solid Thinscape designs act as a perfect backdrop for any space. The new designs include:



TS319 – Mistral Grey: A solid, light grey color that offers a contemporary and neutral aesthetic. Its clean, versatile tone seamlessly integrates with various design elements and styles. TS512 – Cloudspun: Designed to invite natural light, this design is a solid, warm white color that brightens any interior with a sense of serene sophistication, perfect for creating a welcoming and radiant ambiance.

“These new additions bring the natural world to life in a surface that is as beautiful as it is functional, giving designers a rare opportunity to infuse form and function into any space, regardless of style,” added Keiber.

Thinscape surfaces are proudly manufactured in the USA and meet rigorous emissions standards, earning UL GREENGUARD Gold certification for low chemical emissions, ensuring improved indoor air quality. The collection also features the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) Declare label, including the declaration status of“Red List Approved,” making it a sustainable solution.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, MermaidTM, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, Thinscape ® and WetwallTM brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com .

