Madhive Strengthens Leadership Team To Support Growing Client Roster & Spearhead Expanded Local Media Solution Suite

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madhive , the only unified operating system for local media, today announced the appointment of industry veterans Michael Kim as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Laura Colona as Chief of Staff. The announcement comes as the company is rapidly expanding both its product suite and client roster, accelerating its mission to unify local advertising infrastructure and scale a future-proof solution for the unique needs of media sellers.

“With the local media landscape evolving rapidly, we're focused on building the team and technology to lead this transformation,” said Spencer Potts, CEO of Madhive.“Michael and Laura will help ensure our platform remains the fastest, most adaptable answer for broadcasters looking to modernize operations, maximize margins, and unlock entirely new revenue streams.”

Michael Kim brings 25 years of deep expertise driving innovation across programmatic advertising, television, and AI products. He was previously Senior Vice President of Product at Samba TV where he restructured and accelerated the measurement business to drive growth, launching a next-generation cross-channel TV outcomes product powered by AI. Prior to Samba TV, Kim served as Chief Product Officer at Simulmedia, revamping the company's operating model to focus on incremental reach across linear and programmatic TV. As VP Product at Integral Ad Science, Kim grew programmatic revenue from single-digit millions to approximately $200M and led key M&A efforts, culminating in the company's 2021 IPO.

Laura Colona brings extensive experience in strategic operations and client advocacy programs to Madhive. She was most recently SVP Marketing at Talon, where she was responsible for growing the OOH agency's brand and supporting growth initiatives across North America. Prior to Talon, Laura held senior marketing leadership roles at the OAAA, where she developed and implemented a full scale communications strategy designed to invigorate perception of the OOH medium, and at MediaMath, where she positioned the DSP as a champion for an accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain. While at FreeWheel, a Comcast Company, Colona spearheaded efforts to educate marketers and their agencies on the value of premium video through advocacy promoting the premium video economy.

“Our north star is empowering broadcasters and local media companies with the scale, simplicity, and speed they need to compete,” said Jim Wilson, President of Madhive.“With Michael and Laura on board, we'll be well positioned to serve both today's operational realities and tomorrow's opportunities.”

With over 500 employees, the appointments reflect Madhive's continued investment in top-tier talent as it cements its role as the go-to infrastructure partner for local media. The company has earned the trust of media leaders including Fox, Scripps, Hearst, and Spectrum Reach, and continues to expand its digital advertising hub for local, offering both managed and self-service solutions.

The announcement comes on the heels of Madhive receiving a $300 million investment from Goldman Sachs in June 2023, and acquiring Frequence in 2024.

About Madhive

Madhive is the only unified operating system built to empower local media companies to scale their advertising businesses and extend their reach to new audiences. Madhive's customizable end-to-end platform supports the entire campaign lifecycle from proposal generation and planning to omnichannel buying, real-time optimization, and measurement. With robust workflow software that integrates seamlessly into existing systems, Madhive equips sellers with powerful tools to drive revenue. Trusted by leading local media enterprises like Fox, Scripps, and Hearst, as well as agencies such as Lifebrands, Madhive powers over 30,000 campaigns for small and medium-sized businesses every day. To learn more, visit Madhive.com.

