Immunohistochemistry Market Size Worth USD 4.15 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Precision Diagnostics | SNS Insider

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Immunohistochemistry Market size was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.85% over the forecast period of 2024–2032. The increasing demand for targeted diagnostics and therapies, particularly in oncology and infectious diseases, is fueling the growth of the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market. Technological innovations and rising investment in clinical research are further accelerating market expansion.

United States Immunohistochemistry Market The United States remains a key market, valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2023. Supported by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high research expenditure, and widespread implementation of personalized medicine, the U.S. market is expected to reach USD 1.14 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.35%. This growth is fueled by an aging population, increasing cancer prevalence, and a strong emphasis on early and accurate diagnostics. Market Overview Immunohistochemistry (IHC) continues to play a pivotal role in disease diagnosis and biomarker detection. Its expanding application in cancer diagnostics, chronic disease monitoring, and translational medicine is contributing to steady global market growth. In 2023, the global IHC market was valued at USD 2.49 billion, driven by its essential function in identifying tissue antigens through labeled antigen-antibody interactions. Ongoing advancements in automation, improved antibody specificity, and integration with digital pathology are enhancing both the clinical utility and operational efficiency of IHC techniques, increasing adoption across pathology laboratories and research institutions. Key Immunohistochemistry Companies Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche)

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio SB

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Abcam plc Immunohistochemistry Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.49 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.15 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.85% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

In 2023, antibodies were the dominant product category, with a global revenue share of 43.4%. Being widely used across different disease-specific applications and consistently reliable, they are a critical tool in pathology labs and diagnostic tests. Monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies remain dominant because of their specificity and applicability in cancer diagnostics and research.

Conversely, kits are the most likely to be the most rapidly growing market during the forecast period. They provide convenience, standardization, and decreased time-to-results, which are particularly beneficial in high-throughput diagnostic environments and automation platforms and are suitable for both growing markets and big clinical labs.

By Application:

Diagnostics commanded a market share of more than 73% in 2023 due to the growing incidence of cancer and chronic diseases. The capability of IHC to precisely categorize tumor types, inform treatment choices, and act as a companion diagnostic tool for targeted therapies makes it invaluable in clinical pathology. Hospitals and laboratories increasingly depend on IHC due to its sensitivity and specificity in detecting disease.

At the same time, the research segment is anticipated to witness the most dynamic growth in the years to come. IHC is more and more utilized in academic and biopharma research to investigate disease mechanisms, discover new biomarkers, and validate therapeutic targets. The increase in translational research and the increased focus on precision medicine are among the main drivers of this trend.

By End-use:

Hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs contributed more than 74.7% of the total market share during 2023. The high volume of diagnostic testing conducted within these facilities, along with spending on automated IHC instruments, is behind this segment's lead. Government and private efforts to improve diagnostic capacities, particularly in oncology, are also increasing demand.

Contrary to that, research facilities are expected to grow at the maximum rate. Increased funding within life sciences, drug discovery, and tissue-based biomarker investigation is driving IHC into exploratory and preclinical environments. Translational science and customized therapeutics with the increasing focus are increasing adoption within research pipelines.

Immunohistochemistry Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

North America led the regional market in 2023 due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, robust reimbursement policies, and the establishment of key IVD and biopharmaceutical firms. The region's dominance in cancer diagnosis and precision medicine continues to support growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Growing healthcare spends, heightened health awareness of the importance of detecting diseases early on, and expanding healthcare infrastructure across nations such as China and India are key driving factors. Besides, the continent is also witnessing growing investment in academic research as well as the life sciences, further fueling the uptake of IHC technologies.

Recent Industry Developments



January 2025 – Roche received FDA approval for the label expansion of its PATHWAY anti-HER2/neu (4B5) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody as a companion diagnostic to identify HER2-ultralow metastatic breast cancer patients eligible for ENHERTU therapy.

February 2024 – Agilent Technologies launched the Dako Omnis Extended Detection System, enhancing automation and throughput for IHC and ISH workflows in diagnostic labs. August 2023 – Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced a new series of validated primary antibodies for IHC applications in cancer and neuroscience, expanding its product portfolio for research and diagnostics.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting for the Immunohistochemistry Market



In 2023, approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases were reported globally, a significant driver for immunohistochemistry-based diagnostics. Breast, lung, and colorectal cancers remained the most commonly diagnosed cancers using IHC markers.

North America led the market in IHC reagent utilization, accounting for nearly 38% of the global reagent volume, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a twofold increase in IHC instrument installations between 2020 and 2032, driven by diagnostic lab expansion and improved healthcare access.

The U.S. alone spent over USD 320 billion on diagnostic services, with pathology-based diagnostics, including IHC, constituting a significant portion due to cancer screening programs. Over 65% of tertiary care hospitals in Europe and North America have adopted fully automated IHC systems to streamline diagnostic workflows, reduce human error, and meet increasing test volumes.

