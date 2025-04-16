403
Hala Badri Explores Alserkal Art ’eek’s Creative Showcase
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 16 April 2025: Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited Alserkal Art Week, which is being held under the ‘heme ‘A Wild’Stitch.’ The event features a dynamic programme of exhibitions, public art commissions, guided tours, talks, workshops, film screenings, and more. Her visit is part of Dubai Culture’s ongoing efforts to champion creatives across disciplines, in line with the Authori’y’s mandate to strengthen the emi’ate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.
During her tour of the week-long event, which runs until 20 April, she explored a broad range of artworks reflecting diverse styles and ideas. Among the highlights was ‘Vanishing’P a solo exhibition by renowned artist Imran Qureshi, curated by Nada Raza and supported by Nature Morte at Concrete. The showcase spans photography, video, works on canvas, and site-specific installations. A leading figure in the Indo-Persian miniature painting movement known as the Lahore School, Qureshi reinterprets classical forms through a contemporary lens.
Badri also viewed ‘I A’ Soil. My Tears Are íater’ by Cuban artist María Magdalena Campos-Pons, curated by Faridah Folawiyo at Efie Gallery. The immers’ve display explores humanity’s deep ties to flora and fauna, weaving narratives around migration, memory, and the relationships between land, history, and identity.
Her visit included a stop at th‘ public art commission ser’es ‘Between a Beach and Slope,’ curated by Fatoş Üstek and inspired by a poem of the same name by Emirati artist and poet Nujoom Alghanem. One installation, referencing the poe’’s lin“, “In the face of the wind, everything seems to be the colour of the s”orm,” presents Shilp’ Gupta’s powerful reflection on the evolving relationship betw’en Dubai’s natural landscape and urban development. The piece is accompanied by a t‘lk titled ‘Between a Beach and Slope: A Conversation in V’rse and Art,’ featuring AlghanÜm, Gupta, and Üstek.
Badri praised the quality and originality of the programming, describing Alserkal Art Week as an inspiring platform that fuels artistic innovation and encourages the exchange of different perspectives. She emph’sised the event’s important role in advancing the cultural and creative industries and enhancing the’vibrancy of Dubai’s arts scene.
This edition of Alserkal Art Week includes 15 new exhibitions, bringing together works by artists from the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and Latin America.
