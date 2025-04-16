403
Top Advisers to U.S. Defense Secretary Face Leak Probe, Placed on Administrative Leave
(MENAFN) Two senior advisers to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have been placed on administrative leave, as reported by a media source on Tuesday, amid an investigation into a suspected "unauthorized disclosure" of sensitive information. Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser, is facing scrutiny for allegedly disclosing information without proper authorization, according to a Defense Department official.
Caldwell, known for his stance on reducing U.S. military presence in Europe, Iraq, and Syria, is now under investigation following a memo issued by Department of Defense Chief of Staff Joe Kasper on March 21. This memo called for an inquiry into "recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications."
Kasper stated in the memo that "the use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy." He also noted that the investigation will "commence immediately and culminate" with a report to Hegseth.
Darin Selnick, the deputy chief of staff to Hegseth, was also put on leave on Tuesday amid an investigation into similar allegations. Both Selnick and Caldwell, who previously served with the Concerned Veterans for America (CVA)—a group once headed by Hegseth—are involved in a broader inquiry regarding the leak. Selnick, a retired Air Force officer with extensive experience in veterans' issues, was reportedly escorted off the premises on Tuesday.
At this time, there is no confirmed connection between either adviser and the alleged leak.
