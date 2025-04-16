Italy Transfers First EUR 25M Tranche To Restore Ukraine's Energy System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Italian government has transferred the first tranche of EUR 25 million for the restoration of Ukraine's energy system. This is part of a joint initiative with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, with a total value of EUR 200 million.

The Embassy of Italy in Ukraine told this to Ukrinform:

The funds are intended for the state-owned company Ukrhydroenergo and are directed toward urgent measures to restore access to electricity, strengthen power grids, and ensure vital services in the most affected regions.

"This initial funding is a concrete signal of Italy's strong support for Ukraine's energy sector, which has been severely tested by the war. The recovery of the country begins with light, warmth, and basic services -- the things that unite communities and make them resilient," Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said.

The embassy added that this contribution is part of a broader Italian aid package worth EUR 125 million, aimed at supporting Ukraine's energy security and reconstruction in cooperation with Ukrainian institutions and international partners.

In November 2024, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, announced that his country would invest EUR 200 million in the reconstruction of Ukraine's power grid, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.