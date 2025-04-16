Imaginary Worlds Debuts At Times Square, Marking U.S. Entry

Imaginary Worlds showcases its Customized Rose Box on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City, marking its official U.S. market debut.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imaginary Worlds , the global leader in emotional luxury floral design, has officially entered the U.S. market with a stunning digital billboard display in Times Square, New York City. This milestone marks the American debut of the brand's signature Customized Rose Box, aligning with its broader global expansion campaign that celebrates timeless love through meaningful gifting.Unveiled on one of the world's most iconic digital stages, the display presents Imaginary Worlds' hallmark product-personalized Forever Roses arranged in artful rose boxes-as a symbol of permanence, beauty, and emotional storytelling. The campaign transforms symbolic floral design into a new form of experiential luxury for U.S. audiences.Times Square was selected for its unmatched global visibility and cultural relevance. Known as the“Crossroads of the World,” New York offers an ideal launch platform for a brand rooted in personalization, emotional connection, and refined floral aesthetics. This debut signals the first step in a multi-continent rollout for Imaginary Worlds, introducing its Forever Rose philosophy to new audiences around the world.What's Next: Global ExpansionThe U.S. launch sets the stage for a series of international activations. Upcoming global displays include:Tokyo, Japan – UNICA's largest curved digital screen in ShinjukuSeoul, South Korea – Outdoor campaign at Hyundai U-PLEX, plus 21 synchronized digital panels across underground transit zones and an activation at Gongdeok Station (Airport Line Exit 3)London, United Kingdom – A high-impact digital feature at Leicester Square, scheduled for August 2025From Times Square to Tokyo, Seoul, and soon London, Imaginary Worlds continues to expand its emotional footprint across the world's most iconic cityscapes.Brand PhilosophyAt its core, Imaginary Worlds redefines floral gifting through emotional permanence and personalized storytelling. Its curated collections-ranging from Customized Rose Boxes and Rose Heart Lamps to playful Rose Bears-aim to transform fleeting moments into lifelong keepsakes. Each product serves as an artistic vessel for memory, intention, and love.Explore the U.S. CollectionDiscover the Forever Rose experience in the U.S.Follow Imaginary Worlds on Instagram📷 @imaginaryworldsVisit the Official WebsiteAbout Imaginary WorldsImaginary Worlds is a pioneering global floral brand transforming preserved roses into luxury statements of love and memory. With a presence in over 43 countries, the brand is known for its artistic rose box designs, flower lamps, and emotional gifting collections. Each product reflects a deep commitment to crafting beauty that lasts beyond the moment. Learn more at imaginaryworlds.

