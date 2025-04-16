403
Dr. Hassan Elhais Recognized Twice In JD Supra Readers' Choice Awards 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) We at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy are proud to announce that Dr. Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at our firm, is featured not once, but twice, among JD Supra Readers' Choice award for 2025. Dr. Hassan Elhais is among the top two authors under International Law, and among the top 4 authors under Family Law, selected from over 70,000 who publish their work on the platform.
JD Supra is an online legal publication delivering expert insight, commentary, and intelligence on laws and legal developments worldwide. JD Supra Readers' Choice Awards acknowledges top authors and firms for their thought leadership in key topics during the previous year.
We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are determined to build upon our success. Our goal is to continue elevating our standards and expanding our capabilities to better serve our clients.
About Us,
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a full-service law firm licensed to provide legal advice and advocacy services in all courts of the UAE. Its legal team consists of diverse, experienced legal practitioners who show a high degree of professionalism and dedication. The team's strong grasp of local laws, including family law, criminal and civil law, commercial and corporate law, maritime, banking, and arbitration law, gives it an edge in providing practical legal advice and committed legal representation. Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy has established a dedicated portal that offers legal information in the form of articles and case studies that are accessible to all individuals. The firm is specialised in divorce and family law, and is often asked to provide expert written advice on Sharia and UAE law matters in international court proceedings.
