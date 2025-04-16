Israel Blocks Gaza Humanitarian Aid To Undermine Hamas' Control

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, April 16 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israel has adopted a policy of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza to undermine Hamas' control over the population.

In a statement a day after a field visit to Gaza with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior military commanders, Katz outlined Israel's broader war strategy, which he said aims to secure the release of hostages and ultimately defeat Hamas.

"Israel's policy is clear -- no humanitarian aid is about to enter Gaza," Katz said. "No one is currently preparing or intending to bring any humanitarian aid into Gaza under the current circumstances," he added.

Israel resumed its blockade on the entry of food, water, medicine, fuel, and other supplies on March 2, Xinhua news agency reported. Netanyahu said the move was intended to pressure Hamas into accepting a deal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, without requiring Israel to end the war.

According to Katz, aid has been withheld in order to "undermine Hamas's control over the population and prepare the ground for future (aid) distribution via private companies" without Hamas' involvement.

Israeli forces are striking Hamas militants and infrastructure "relentlessly," Katz said, while preparing for the next phases of the operation.

According to the minister, the army would not withdraw from areas it has seized, and would maintain a presence in designated "security zones" across Gaza.

He warned that if Hamas continues to reject Israel's terms for a hostage deal, "the operation will expand and move to the next phases."

According to Gaza-based health authorities, Israeli attacks have killed more than 51,000 people in the enclave since the war began.