Over 1,100 Cases Of Child Abuse And Exploitation Reported In KP In 2024: SSDO Report

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SSDO) has revealed in its annual report that a total of 1,102 incidents involving violence, sexual abuse, abduction, and forced labor against children were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 2024.

According to the report, the highest number of cases involved sexual abuse, with 366 incidents, followed by 208 cases of physical violence, 93 of abduction, 6 involving child trafficking, 3 cases of early marriage, and 426 related to child labor. The report also noted that 267 individuals were convicted in child labor-related cases.

Social activist Imran Takkar from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that these statistics were obtained through the Right to Information laws from various institutions, including the police, Child Protection Units, Human Rights Commission, and others. He pointed out a clear disparity in case reporting between urban and rural areas. Cities like Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, and D.I. Khan see more reports due to greater media access and public awareness, while tribal and remote areas remain underreported.

Takkar added that 4.9 million children in the province are out of school, with millions engaged in labor. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive national policy, similar to the polio eradication campaign, to effectively prevent crimes against children by uniting all institutions and society.

SSDO has urged the government to implement stronger child protection laws, ensure swift justice, and enforce strict punishments for offenders to curb crimes against children.

At the national level, a total of 7,608 cases of abuse and violence against children were reported across Pakistan in 2024-an average of 21 cases per day.