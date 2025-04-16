403
Biden Criticizes Trump Administration
(MENAFN) In a significant reemergence into public discourse, previous U.S. President Joe Biden reappeared on the national scene Tuesday, fiercely defending Social Security and condemning the Trump administration for what he described as severe harm to the essential institution.
Marking his first public address since stepping down in January, Biden delivered his comments during a national convention of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled, held in Chicago.
He cautioned that the Trump administration has "taken a hatchet" to the Social Security Administration (SSA), expressing concern over what he considers widespread dismantling.
"In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and destruction. It's kind of breathtaking," the 82-year-old Democrat asserted, highlighting the rapid pace of what he viewed as regressions under Trump’s leadership.
Biden emphasized the loss of approximately 7,000 SSA workers, including many with extensive experience. "They've taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration, pushing an additional 7,000 employees out the door, including the most seasoned career officials. Now they’re getting ready to push more out the door."
He questioned the motives behind these decisions, asking, “Why are these guys taking aim at Social Security now?” and criticized the approach as reckless. “They’re following that whole line from tech startups—‘move fast, break things.’ Well, they’re certainly breaking things. They’re shooting first and aiming later.”
Echoing earlier critiques by former Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O'Malley, Biden cited him directly: “They want to wreck it so they can rob it.”
Continuing, he pressed further: "Why do they want to rob it?" and answered his own question by claiming it was to fund substantial tax breaks for the wealthy and major companies. “To deliver huge tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations.”
Biden concluded by warning that Republicans were laying the groundwork for significant reductions in Social Security and Medicaid, allegedly using concerns about the national debt as a justification to slash funds from programs that Americans have supported through their taxes for decades.
