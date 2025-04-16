Florence Pugh: I’M More Sympathetic To The People Who Are In Love With Me

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress Florence Pugh says she wants to make changes because she knows she is not an "easy" person to date.

The 'Thunderbolts' actress said that her hectic work schedule means it can be hard for her to "make dates,” reports co.

Pugh, who is currently in a relationship with someone she has declined to name, told the May issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine:“I'm more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it's not easy! I'm tricky – I'm always busy, I can never make dates.

"But it's not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I'll just end up alone. I don't want that – I want a family.”

Pugh's last relationship ended as she began filming 'We Live in Time' and she said the themes of mortality in the film made her reevaluate her priorities.

She said:“It was a scary break-up, and I think that movie forced me to realise I can't wait for people any more. I can't accept this version of love. I have to help myself... I've worked back-to-back since I started, and I've missed so much.

"I've now come to terms with things that I don't like about myself and want to change. I don't want to have things just happen to me any more.”

The 29-year-old actress called for more "tenderness and understanding" after she was hit by unkind comments online when she began the "tiring and horrible" process of freezing her eggs.

She said:“There was a clickbait article about me doing it. I know you shouldn't read the comments but... urgh. I wish there was a little more tenderness and understanding... It can be such a hate-fest out there."