Qatar, Dominica Sign Air Services Agreement

Doha, Qatar: A bilateral talks session between the civil aviation authorities of Qatar and Dominica was held on Monday, under which an air services agreement was signed in initials and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that allows designated carriers from both sides to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights, with full transportation rights.

The memorandum was signed by In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri and Minister of Tourism and International Transport of Dominica H E Denise Charles. This signing represents a positive and significant step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the civil aviation sector, contributing to the realization of each country's vision in this field.