Verisilicon Launches Ultra-Low Power Opengl ES GPU With Hybrid 3D/2.5D Rendering For Wearables

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- VeriSilicon (688521) today announced the launch of GCNano3DVG, a new ultra-low power graphics processing unit (GPU) IP designed specifically for wearable and other compact, battery-powered devices requiring dynamic graphics rendering. Featuring both 3D and 2.5D graphics rendering capabilities, GCNano3DVG delivers an optimal balance between visual performance and power efficiency, making it ideal for a wide range of applications including smartwatches, smart bracelets, and AI/AR glasses.

VeriSilicon's GCNano3DVG IP combines optimized hardware pipelines with a lightweight and configurable software stack to deliver efficient, low-power graphics processing. It features separate rendering pipelines for 3D and 2.5D graphics, accelerating the rendering of complex scenes composed of 3D objects and vector graphics. These pipelines are fine-tuned for improved performance, power, and area (PPA). Additionally, the unified command engine and multiple CPU-GPU synchronization mechanisms further reduce system overhead, while DDR-less configurations utilizing Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) or Pseudo-Static Random-Access Memory (PSRAM) offer a cost-effective and low-power solution for embedded graphics processing.

GCNano3DVG supports VeriSilicon's GLLite and VGLite Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for 3D and 2.5D/2D graphics rendering. The GLLite driver is highly configurable, providing full OpenGL ES 2.0 compliance with an optional runtime OpenGL Shading Language (GLSL) shader compiler, or operating in OpenGL ES 1.1 fixed-function pipeline mode for minimal memory usage. It also supports rendering of Khronos' Graphics Library Transmission Format (glTF), enabling efficient handling of 3D assets for modern applications. The VGLite driver is compatible with popular vector graphics libraries such as LVGL and NanoVG. GLLite and VGLite APIs can be used flexibly and synchronously within a single application, providing versatile and high-performance graphics solutions across diverse embedded use cases.

“As wearable applications continue to expand, the demand for more immersive user interfaces featuring 3D-rendered content is growing, while ultra-low power consumption is still expected,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the IP Division at VeriSilicon.“To address these demands, we designed a hybrid GPU architecture built upon our ultra-low power Nano 3D and Nano 2.5D GPU technologies. This innovation enables efficient rendering of mixed 3D and 2.5D content with minimal power consumption.”

VeriSilicon's GCNano3DVG GPU IP is now available for licensing. For more information or collaboration inquiries, please visit .

