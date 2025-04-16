Plus Size Clothing Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis And Forecasts 2024-2032: AI Is Reshaping Fashion Retail

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plus Size Clothing Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plus Size Clothing Market was valued at USD 114.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 178.2 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.1%. The rising demand for inclusivity, improved style and fit, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce are key drivers fueling growth. As body diversity gains wider acceptance, more consumers seek representation across all sizes. This surge in demand has made stylish and high-quality plus-size fashion more accessible. Additionally, the overall expansion of the global apparel market is further accelerating industry growth.

AI is reshaping fashion retail, with 82% of consumers seeking AI-driven product recommendations and 50% of fashion executives emphasizing AI's role in product discovery by 2025. Sustainability, however, is a lower priority, as only 18% of executives consider it the primary risk to growth, even though 63% of fashion brands are failing to meet 2030 decarbonization targets. Online clothing purchases remain strong, with 82% of consumers aged 26 to 35 and 80% of those aged 36 to 45 making transactions in the past year. The casual wear segment exceeded USD 38 billion in 2023, while sportswear is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Fashion preferences are shifting, with demand for comfort-focused attire rising and interest in formal clothing, such as high heels and slim-fitting outfits, declining. Oversized fashion, once confined to niche streetwear, is now widely adopted across all fashion tiers. The influence of streetwear, rooted in skate and hip-hop culture, has driven the popularity of loose, relaxed clothing, reflecting a broader movement toward comfort and self-expression.

Technological advancements are redefining apparel functionality through smart fabrics embedded with flexible electronics, sensors, and actuators. These innovations enhance real-time monitoring, health protection, and safety, positioning smart textiles as a growing segment within the plus-size clothing market. Material preferences also play a critical role in product selection. In 2023, synthetic fabrics, including spandex, polyester, and nylon, accounted for 64% of the market due to their durability, affordability, and flexibility. Meanwhile, natural fibers such as cotton and linen remain popular in warmer climates for their breathability and comfort.

Women dominated 49% of the plus-size clothing market in 2023, driven by the global body positivity movement and expanded size offerings from major brands. The international women's apparel segment was valued at approximately USD 930 billion and is expected to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2027.

North American market led with an 80% revenue share, generating USD 35.6 billion in 2023, propelled by e-commerce growth, sustainability initiatives, and rising demand for personalization. Consumers increasingly seek customized clothing with tailored fits and unique designs, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize ethical and sustainable fashion. Market Impact Forces

