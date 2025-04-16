Plus Size Clothing Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis And Forecasts 2024-2032: AI Is Reshaping Fashion Retail
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$114.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$178.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2032
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain.
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis.
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis.
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Growth in e-commerce and online retail
3.6.1.2 Surging demand for inclusivity
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Limited availability and variety
3.6.2.2 Marketing and branding challenges
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Casual
5.3 Sportswear
5.4 Formal
5.5 Inner wear
5.6 Others (ethnic, nightwear, etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Synthetic fabrics
6.2.1 Polyester
6.2.2 Nylon
6.3 Natural fabrics
6.3.1 Cotton
6.3.2 Wool
6.3.3 Others (hemp, bamboo, etc.)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Consumer Group, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Men
7.3 Women
7.4 Children
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Age Group, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Below 15
8.3 16 to 45 age
8.4 45 and above
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Economy
9.3 Medium
9.4 Premium
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.2.1 E-commerce
10.2.2 Company website
10.3 Offline
10.3.1 Specialty stores
10.3.2 Mega retails stores
10.3.3 Other retail stores
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.6 MEA
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Adidas Aditya Birla Fashion Arula Ashley Stewart ASOS Billoomi Fashion City Chic FullBeauty Brands Hennes & Mauritz Lane Bryant Mango Nike Puma Ralph Lauren Under Armour
