Direct-To-Chip Liquid Cooling Market Set For 5X Growth, Reaching $11.89 Billion By 2034 | Hyperscale Data Centers And AI Workloads Propel Market Growth With Focus On Energy-Efficient Cooling
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.85 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$11.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for high-performance computing (HPC)
3.2.1.2 Increasing data center density
3.2.1.3 Increased focus on sustainability
3.2.1.4 Rising demand for high-performance computing
3.2.1.5 Growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in data centers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial investment costs
3.2.2.2 Complexity of maintenance and operations
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cooling Solution Type, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Single-phase liquid cooling
5.3 Two-phase liquid cooling
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component Cooling, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 CPU cooling
6.3 GPU cooling
6.4 ASIC cooling
6.5 Memory cooling
6.6 Other component cooling
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Liquid Coolant Type, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Water-based coolants
7.3 Dielectric fluids
7.4 Mineral oils
7.5 Engineered fluids
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Servers
8.3 Workstations
8.4 Edge computing devices
8.5 Supercomputers
8.6 Gaming PCs
8.7 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Data centers
9.3 High-performance computing (HPC)
9.4 Artificial intelligence/machine learning systems
9.5 Gaming and eSports
9.6 Telecommunications
9.7 Financial services
9.8 Healthcare and life sciences
9.9 Oil and gas
9.10 Automotive (for electric vehicle batteries)
9.11 Aerospace and defense
9.12 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 ANZ
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Asetek
11.2 Alfa Laval
11.3 Castrol
11.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.
11.5 CoolIT Systems
11.6 DCX The Liquid Cooling Company
11.7 Danfoss A/S
11.8 DUG Technology
11.9 Equinix, Inc.
11.10 Fujitsu Limited
11.11 Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
11.12 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
11.13 Iceotope Technologies Ltd.
11.14 Inspur Systems
11.15 LiquidCool Solutions
11.16 LiquidStack
11.17 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
11.18 Schneider Electric
11.19 STULZ GmbH
11.20 Submer Technologies
11.21 Super Micro Computer, Inc.
11.22 Vertiv Group Corp.
11.23 ZutaCore
