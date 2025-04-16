Learnworlds Hits 500,000 Courses Milestone, Signaling Demand For A New Generation Of Elearning Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The milestone reflects global momentum for LearnWorlds' unique blend of LMS power and course platform agility, trusted by over 11,000 customers worldwide

ATHENS, Greece, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearnWorlds, the elearning platform that combines the power of an LMS with the agility of a modern course builder, has officially surpassed 500,000 courses created by its users.

The milestone comes shortly after another major achievement: LearnWorlds customers have generated over $1 billion in revenue, driven by businesses responding to a shift in learner expectations for more flexible, relevant, and self-directed educational experiences.

Together, these achievements underscore LearnWorlds' role as a trusted partner for creators, businesses, and educators building scalable learning experiences. With more than 11,000 customers in 150 countries, including global brands like Booking.com, Wagamama, and Yamaha, LearnWorlds is powering a new era of professional training, customer education, and knowledge monetisation.

Talking about the news, LearnWorlds' CEO Panos Siozos said:

“We built LearnWorlds to give people the best of both worlds: enterprise-grade learning infrastructure and intuitive tools for creating and selling content. Reaching 500,000 courses is not just a number-it reflects a fundamental shift in how knowledge is delivered and consumed. Businesses and creators are no longer choosing between flexibility and scale-they're demanding both. And platforms like ours are rising to meet that expectation.”

The milestone reflects not just growth, but the platform's evolution. LearnWorlds has continued to expand its capabilities, from localisation and no-code mobile learning apps to AI-powered instructional intelligence, equipping users with the tools they need to deliver education anywhere, at any scale.

As elearning continues to grow in scope and sophistication, LearnWorlds remains focused on delivering tools that help its users move faster, build smarter, and engage learners more deeply. The company's upcoming roadmap includes mobile-first microlearning and a significant upgrade to the platform's ecommerce engine.

LearnWorlds will attend Learning Technologies at ExCeL London, 23–24 April 2025, where CEO Panos Siozos will deliver a seminar titled“The $1B Lesson: Why creators outperform L&D departments,” exploring what L&D leaders can learn from the agile creator mindset.

About LearnWorlds

LearnWorlds is a leading elearning platform that helps creators, businesses, and educators deliver branded, engaging learning experiences at scale. Combining LMS functionality with built-in course authoring, ecommerce, mobile learning, and automation tools, LearnWorlds supports over 11,000 customers in 150 countries. Learn more at

About Learning Technologies

Learning Technologies is Europe's largest L&D event, held annually at ExCeL London. With over 11,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, and 200 free seminars, it offers a leading forum for exploring innovation, networking, and gaining insight into the future of workplace learning.

