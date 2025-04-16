Altumview Launched First Fall Detection Solution Powered By Large Vision-Language AI Model (VLM)

AltumView Sentinare sensor powered by VLM

The latest upgrade to AltumView's Sentinare sensor can eliminate false alarms, and solve a long-standing challenge for the senior care industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AltumView is proud to announce a groundbreaking upgrade to its Sentinare activity sensor : an Advanced Fall Detection feature powered by the latest Large Vision-Language AI Model (VLM). This marks the industry's first fall detection solution enabled by VLM. The revolutionary technology can eliminate almost all false alarms, addressing a long-standing challenge in fall detection for senior care, especially for long-term care facilities.A follow-up version will be released soon, which will further improve its sensitivity, making the system close to perfect for fall detection.This innovation represents a major step forward for the senior care industry, enhancing the safety of the elderly and bringing peace of mind to caregivers and families at an affordable price.AltumView will also introduce a range of exciting new capabilities in the future, including the detection of more Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) and the early identification of conditions such as Parkinson's disease, dementia, and depression.As a pioneer in privacy-preserving AI for healthcare, AltumView has developed the world leading Sentinare smart activity sensor since 2018. It uses the latest AI technology to monitor the activities of people in a privacy-preserving way, collect health statistics, and notify caregivers in case of emergencies such as falls. Sentinare was a CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree, and was one of only three fall detection devices selected by Amazon's Alexa Together emergency service, with favorite reviews from Amazon customers . It has been in the markets of US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Europe.

