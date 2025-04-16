War Update: 111 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 15, a total of 111 combat engagements occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders.

“A total of 111 combat clashes occurred over the past day,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 109 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropping 177 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, almost 6,600 shellings were carried out, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and 2,923 kamikaze drones were used.

The enemy also conducted airstrikes in areas including Krasnopillia, Myropilske, Turia, Prokhody, Novodmytrivka, Naumivka, Osoivka, Mala Rybytsia, and Petrushivka in Sumy region; Novopil and Zelene Pole in Donetsk region; and Malynivka, Huliaipole, and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukraine's air force, missile troops, and artillery struck six clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four air defense systems, and two Russian artillery pieces.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy conducted one offensive action near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , three enemy attacks were repelled near Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 14 times, attempting to advance near Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nadiya, and toward Nove, Zelena Dolyna, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three combat engagements were recorded near Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy launched 19 attacks near Dachne, Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Kurdiumivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 assaults near Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Vodiane Druhe, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and toward Stara Mykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , 12 attempts were made by the enemy to break through near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole, and toward Odradne.

In the Orikhiv sector , offensive action was recorded near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector , one unsuccessful enemy attempt to advance occurred.

In the Kursk operational zone , Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 Russian attacks yesterday. The enemy also launched 38 airstrikes using 72 guided bombs and conducted 407 artillery shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including five attacks from MLRS.

There were no signs of enemy offensive group formations in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Pokrovsk sector, servicemen of the Muramasa unit of the 109th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a North Korean self-propelled artillery unit equipped with a 170 mm Koksan gun using drones.

