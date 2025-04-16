Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meeting For China-Arab States Cooperation Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar participated in the Arab coordination meeting, held at the level of permanent representatives at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo, to prepare for the 20th Senior Officials' Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and the 9th session of the Arab-Chinese Strategic Political Dialogue at the senior officials' level, scheduled to take place in Morocco on May 21. Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by Deputy Permanent Representative to Arab League Maryam Ahmed Al Shibi.

According to the mechanisms of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, an annual senior officials' meeting is held to follow up on the implementation of the forum's activities and events.