Qatar Has Stood By Lebanon Under All Circumstances: President Of Lebanon

Beirut: President of Lebanon H E General Joseph Aoun has praised Qatar's support for Lebanon during the various circumstances it has faced, which comes in the context of the keenness of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to do everything possible to strengthen relations between the two countries.

In special remarks to QNA following his arrival in Doha, the President of Lebanon voiced his happiness at accepting H H the Amir's invitation to visit Doha, noting that relations between Lebanon and Qatar have always been based on mutual respect and a commitment to doing everything possible to strengthen them, a reflection of H H the Amir's keenness to advance them to broader horizons.

President Aoun stressed that Lebanon views Qatar with great appreciation and respect and its positive role in supporting and standing by Lebanon under various circumstances.

He expressed his confidence that this visit will contribute to developing bilateral relations, achieving common interests, and promoting stability in the region. He added that it is also natural that during the visit he will discuss the role that Qatar can play, with the Arab brothers and friends, to help Lebanon rise, contribute to strengthening the authority of the state and its army throughout Lebanese territory, and restore confidence in the relationship that unites it with the countries of the world. A diligent effort that he seeks to undertake, in cooperation with the government and parliament, noting that they have already begun taking tangible steps in this area.

The President of Lebanon indicated that it is not unusual for Qatar to stand by Lebanon in the various circumstances it has faced, as it has not hesitated to coordinate with other fraternal and friendly countries to expand efforts to rescue it, especially as the crises have worsened and increased.

He pointed out that Qatar's role in assisting Lebanon will undoubtedly continue, especially if the Lebanese people succeed in accomplishing what they must do and what is required of them in terms of development and reform, and in developing financial, economic, and reconstruction plans and implementing them in a way that inspires confidence in donors and investors, while working on security and military stability to impose Lebanese sovereignty over all territories, restricting weapons to the army and official security forces, and moving from a fragile phase to another that gives hope to the Lebanese and the world that Lebanon has returned to its former glory.