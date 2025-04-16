403
Trump Envoy Demands Total End to Iran's Nuclear Enrichment in Talks
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, emphasized on Tuesday that any deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program must include the complete elimination of the country’s enrichment activities.
"A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East -- meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program," Witkoff stated.
He further noted, "It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do."
Witkoff is preparing to lead a U.S. delegation for renewed negotiations with Iran, which will resume Saturday in Oman, following a positive tone after an initial round of talks concluded last weekend.
In a recent statement to reporters, President Trump, who has characterized the negotiations as almost “easy,” expressed confidence in his ability to facilitate a resolution to the enduring conflict, labeling it "almost an easy one" to settle. However, he voiced frustration that the next meeting with Iran is not set to occur until the following Saturday, which he deemed a "long time" after this weekend's discussions in Oman. He further accused Tehran of intentionally prolonging the negotiations.
"I want them to be a rich, great nation. The only thing is one thing, simple. It's really simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon, and they got to go fast, because they're fairly close to having one, and they're not going to have one, and if we have to do something very harsh we'll do it," Trump warned.
The President has previously threatened military action and secondary sanctions against Iran if a new nuclear deal is not reached, following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
