Jordan Television Airs Report On Cell Involved In Manufacturing Rockets

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Jordan Television this evening aired a televised report on a cell that was working on manufacturing rockets in Jordan and had started its activities in 2021, before being detained by the General Intelligence Department (GID) in February 2025.The report said the cell, whose plot targeted Jordan's national security, included three main operatives and began its plans after a key instigator named Ibrahim Mohammad called for manufacturing rockets illegally in Jordan.Ibrahim, who belongs to the unlicensed Muslim Brotherhood group, according to the confessions of the cell's suspects, is the same prime suspect currently standing trial before the State Security Court in the case of transporting and storing nearly 30kg of TNT, C4 and SEMTEX-H highly explosive material.The report said Ibrahim arranged for two members of the arms manufacturing cell (Abdullah Hisham and Muath Al Ghanem) to visit Lebanon to establish contact with the organisation's lead member in Beirut to plan and train on implementing this plot, while the task of moving funds from abroad was given to a third operative (Muhsen Al Ghanem).The cell set up locations for operations in two governorates, setting up a location for manufacturing in Zarqa and a warehouse in Amman (Nuqaira area), and it started to acquire the needed tools locally and imported machines for illegal purposes.The report said the warehouse was used to store raw material and ready prototypes, as well as to assemble the improvised rocket parts, which were all concealed in a secret chamber with a camouflaged cement door that led to an area equipped to hide the rockets.Metal pieces, including tubular and conical parts, as well as other parts of various geometric shapes, were found in the homes of those involved in the plot.The TV report showed that when the parts were assembled, they formed the structures of improvised short-range rockets, replicas of the GRAD rocket. The rockets were ready to be equipped with explosives, turbines and detonators by specialists.According to the report, the seized equipment and material are enough to produce 300 rockets similar to the model they were trying to replicate, which, according to technical analysis, has a range of 3-5km, posing a threat to targets in the Kingdom.The report said the cell's activities were under the close surveillance of security agencies, which monitored all the details quietly and patiently until the full picture came together. Security agencies identified manufacturing the first rocket prototype as the zero hour to arrest members of the cell.The report showed footage of the sites used for the illegal activities and the material used to manufacture the rockets. It also included footage of confessions by the cell members, in which they revealed their activities and movements inside and outside the Kingdom.