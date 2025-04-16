Prince Mired: Jordan's Role At Global Disability Summit A Source Of Pride

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) – Chairperson of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Prince Mired bin Ra'ad bin Zeid, expressed pride in Jordan's active role in the Global Disability Summit, recently held in Berlin in partnership with Jordan. The event convened global opinion leaders, policymakers, and advocates to promote justice, equity, and inclusion for persons with disabilities worldwide.In a statement marking the summit's conclusion, Prince Mired, who led the Council's delegation as part of the broader Jordanian delegation headed by His Majesty King Abdullah II, said the King's address to the summit was a pivotal moment, offering a comprehensive vision rooted in dignity, empowerment, and inclusion that transcends borders.The Council participated actively in summit sessions, including those focusing on the conditions of persons with disabilities in conflict zones, political participation, independent living, alternative shelter models, and social protection systems. A particular emphasis was placed on inclusive education as a foundational pillar of equitable societies. The Council also engaged in discussions on the growing role of artificial intelligence in enhancing accessibility and services for persons with disabilities.Jordan was recognized among the leading nations that submitted comprehensive, time-bound commitments with clearly defined budgets across ministries, institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector. As a result, Jordan was selected among the top 20 entities highlighted in a plenary session for exemplary pledges, a distinction that Prince Mired said reflects the Kingdom's readiness to translate its commitments into tangible results.Prince Mired also emphasized the impact of the Royal Initiative "Restore Hope" in Gaza, which resonated throughout the summit as a powerful demonstration of humanitarian solidarity. He described the initiative as a source of hope for those enduring the consequences of blockade and conflict, and highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership in transforming this vision into reality.The Council reaffirmed its commitment to continuing collaborative efforts with the government and all relevant institutions to fulfill national and international obligations, ensuring justice, dignity, and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities.Prince Mired extended his gratitude to the government and people of Germany for their warm hospitality and support, contributing to the summit's success. He also thanked the staff of the Higher Council for their dedication over the past three years in preparing for the summit, as well as the Royal Hashemite Court, national bodies, and international partners who supported this significant endeavour."We return home with renewed vision, unwavering determination, and the firm belief that real change begins with faith in human potential, regardless of the challenges," the statement concluded.