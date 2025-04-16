Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy North Korean Koksan Artillery System In Pokrovsk Sector

Ukrainian Forces Destroy North Korean Koksan Artillery System In Pokrovsk Sector


2025-04-16 02:07:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pokrovsk sector, fighters from the Muramasa unit of the 109th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system using drones.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces wrote this in a post on Telegram , sharing a video of the strike, Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders attempted to conceal their North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system in a forested area, but our aerial reconnaissance team located it. A drone then delivered a precise strike on the artillery unit," the statement noted.

In addition to the artillery system, Russian military vehicles and a motorcycle were also damaged or destroyed.

The M-1978 Koksan, produced by North Korea, is equipped with a 170 mm cannon. Its firing range extends to 43 km with high-explosive fragmentation projectiles and 54-60 km with active-reactive projectiles, making it one of the longest-range artillery systems in use by Russian forces. The system fires at a rate of two shots every five minutes and is operated by a crew of eight, including a driver, commander, gunner, and five loaders

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the 413th Reid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled a North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system in the Donetsk sector in late March.

Illustrative photo: sayed

MENAFN16042025000193011044ID1109435328

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search