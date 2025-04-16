Ukrainian Forces Destroy North Korean Koksan Artillery System In Pokrovsk Sector
The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces wrote this in a post on Telegram , sharing a video of the strike, Ukrinform reports.
"The invaders attempted to conceal their North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system in a forested area, but our aerial reconnaissance team located it. A drone then delivered a precise strike on the artillery unit," the statement noted.
In addition to the artillery system, Russian military vehicles and a motorcycle were also damaged or destroyed.
The M-1978 Koksan, produced by North Korea, is equipped with a 170 mm cannon. Its firing range extends to 43 km with high-explosive fragmentation projectiles and 54-60 km with active-reactive projectiles, making it one of the longest-range artillery systems in use by Russian forces. The system fires at a rate of two shots every five minutes and is operated by a crew of eight, including a driver, commander, gunner, and five loaders
As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the 413th Reid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled a North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system in the Donetsk sector in late March.
