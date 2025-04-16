Filmmaker Tejas Deoskar Shares How Emraan Hashmi Transformed Into A Soldier For ‘Ground Zero’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar has revealed how Emraan Hashmi underwent a powerful transformation to portray a soldier in his upcoming film“Ground Zero.”

The director shared that Hashmi didn't just prepare for the role-he immersed himself completely, striving to understand the mindset, discipline, and emotional depth of a real-life soldier. When asked about the preparation, Tejas revealed how deeply Emraan Hashmi immersed himself into the role of a real-life soldier.

The director told IANS,“Emraan really immersed himself in the character. He learned how to hold a gun, the stance of a BSF soldier, their code of conduct, how to salute - all the physical aspects. But beyond that, he deeply understood the psyche of the character. We discussed the nuances extensively. He's portraying a real-life soldier, Dubeji, who also shared his inputs with us. Emraan didn't mimic him but internalized his traits, creating a portrayal that felt authentic.”

Speaking about the actor's 'serial kisser' image in the industry, Deoskar mentioned,“Whether that image is broken or not will be seen on screen. But I can confidently say he didn't just embody the character, he elevated it with his performance. Emraan is a brilliant actor, and Ground Zero showcases that. Whatever image he was known for, he's moved beyond that and evolved. I had full faith he'd pull this off, and he delivered.”

When asked about the pressure of producing two films - 'Ground Zero' and 'Dev Banerjee' - both releasing on the same day, Tejas Deoskar shared that he wants people to watch both films.

“Yes, both films are releasing together, and I want people to watch them both. Whichever one they see first, I believe the other will follow because the audience will get curious. Each film is different - in story, language, treatment, and cast - but they both hold a special place in my heart. Managing both has been demanding, but I feel proud. As far as I know, I'm the first director to release two films in different languages on the same day, each with a unique narrative.”

On a related note,“Ground Zero” also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain. Set in early 2000s Kashmir, Emraan Hashmi portrays BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey - the man who led the high-stakes operation that eliminated terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, 'Ground Zero' will hit the theatres on April 25.