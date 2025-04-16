Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key Information Relating To The Final Extraordinary Distribution Of USD 0.74 Per Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamilton, Bermuda, April 16, 2025

Reference is made to the announcement on April 16, 2025, of final extraordinary distribution of $0.74 per share:

Return of capital: $0.16

Dividend: currency: USD

Last day including right: April 23, 2025

Ex-date: April 24, 2025

Record date: April 25, 2025

Payment date: May 7, 2025

Date of Approval: April 15, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act