Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key Information Relating To The Final Extraordinary Distribution Of USD 0.74 Per Share


2025-04-16 01:15:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamilton, Bermuda, April 16, 2025

Reference is made to the announcement on April 16, 2025, of final extraordinary distribution of $0.74 per share:
Return of capital: $0.16

Dividend: currency: USD
Last day including right: April 23, 2025
Ex-date: April 24, 2025
Record date: April 25, 2025
Payment date: May 7, 2025
Date of Approval: April 15, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


