Russian Forces Launch 513 Strikes In Zaporizhzhia Region In The Past Day
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, shared the details on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The strikes included six air attacks targeting Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Malynivka. Additionally, 382 UAVs of various types struck locations such as Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Yurkivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
Russian forces also launched five MLRS attacks on Mahdalynivka and Shcherbaky, while 120 artillery shells hit Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.Read also: Three injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa
Fedorov reported 19 instances of damage to residential buildings, apartments, and infrastructure as a result of the strikes.
As reported, a man working in a field near the village of Novoyakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia region, was killed by an enemy FPV drone.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment