Common Room Roasters Continues Partnership With Gjelina Group's Expansion

LONG BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Common Room Roasters is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with the Gjelina Group as they expand their footprint beyond California. For over seven years, Common Room Roasters has been the exclusive coffee partner for the renowned hospitality group, collaborating closely to create a coffee program that embodies Gjelina Group's commitment to excellence.Gjelina Group began as a restaurant on Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice Beach and has grown to include Gjelina Restaurant, Gjelina Take Away (GTA), Gjusta Bakery, Gjusta Flower Shop, Gjusta Grocer, Gjusta Goods, and the Gjelina hotel.At Common Room Roasters, this collaboration extends beyond simply supplying coffee. Together, the teams have curated a bespoke coffee experience, including custom coffee equipment, signature blends, and hand-selected accompaniments like imported Prana Chai and Hunted & Gathered Chocolate. Their espresso program, served across all Gjelina locations, is anchored by the custom Gjusta Blend-designed to be rich, smooth, and balanced, with no fruity finish. To support Gjelina's evolving needs, Common Room Roasters also sources seasonal single-origin coffees for drip and cold brew, and recently developed a single-serve instant coffee for the Gjelina boutique hotel's in-room experience.The partnership has grown alongside Gjelina Group. In 2023, Gjelina expanded to New York with the reopening of Gjelina NYC on Bond Street. Following a thoughtful remodel, the three-story loft-style space has quickly become a New York staple, delivering the same rustic-yet-refined dining experience that made the brand famous. Whether it's a bright morning espresso enjoyed under the natural light of the second floor or a signature espresso martini served at brunch, Common Room Roasters ensures that the coffee program enhances every guest experience.At the end of 2024, Gjelina Group took another bold step forward with the opening of Gjelina Las Vegas inside the Venetian Hotel on the iconic Restaurant Row. Bringing their signature approach to one of the most dynamic culinary scenes in the world, Gjelina Las Vegas promises an unparalleled dining experience, complete with the thoughtfully curated coffee program that has become a hallmark of the brand. Whether enjoying fresh oysters, wood-fired pizza, or the renowned vegetable-forward dishes, every meal will be perfectly complemented by a Common Room Roasters coffee.About Common Room Roasters - Common Room Roasters, based in Long Beach, California, is dedicated to crafting exceptional coffee experiences. With an unwavering commitment to quality, they source the finest specialty beans from sustainable farmers and roast them with precision to bring out their full potential. Their mission is simple: to ensure every cup is not just good, but extraordinary.About Gjelina Group - Gjelina Group creates purposeful hospitality experiences rooted in simplicity and quality. Since opening Gjelina on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in 2008, the brand has expanded to include a diverse portfolio of restaurants, retail spaces, and a boutique hotel, all while maintaining a commitment to locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. With locations in California, New York, and soon Las Vegas, Gjelina continues to set the standard for thoughtful, design-forward hospitality.

