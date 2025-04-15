Taking Anger Seriously: A Divine Answer For Human Anger, Presented By Atticus Publishing

'Transforming Lives Through Divine Counsel'

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents "Taking Anger Seriously: A Divine Answer for Human Anger " by George Quin, a groundbreaking book aimed at addressing the deep-seated issue of anger through a biblical perspective. This work offers more than mere anger management; it provides a divine solution to a human problem, crafted from years of firsthand experience and biblical scholarship.George Quin combines his extensive study of the Bible and decades of practical experience as a community pastor and chaplain to deliver a message of hope and transformation. Graduating from Fountain Gate Bible College and furthering his education at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, George has dedicated much of his life to helping those ensnared by anger and addiction. His work with violent offenders and individuals struggling with addiction showcases his commitment to applying biblical truths to modern struggles."Taking Anger Seriously" emerged from George's personal battles with anger and his passion for helping others overcome similar challenges. The book, along with its accompanying workbook, has been specifically developed for those whom traditional secular programs have failed. It introduces the concept of Divine Love as a powerful tool against anger, offering a new dignity and respect for God and humanity.The primary message is clear: divine intervention, rather than human effort alone, can lead to real and lasting change. The book explores God's personality and his perspective on human anger, presenting a biblically sourced roadmap to recovery and peace.George Quin's approach has been described by Christianity Today Magazine as a“groundbreaking” method that significantly deviates from conventional anger management techniques. His programs are now being established across Texas prisons, where many have testified to the life-changing impact of his teachings.George further discusses these themes in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. This engaging conversation delves into the practical applications of his teachings and the profound impacts they have on individuals' lives, both inside and outside prison walls."Taking Anger Seriously: A Divine Answer for Human Anger" is available for purchase at major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about the book, accompanying resources, and George Quin's ongoing work, visit takingangerseriously . Readers seeking a comprehensive understanding of divine perspectives on anger and practical steps towards personal transformation will find this book an invaluable resource.Through "Taking Anger Seriously," George Quin invites everyone to explore the transformative power of faith and the peace that comes from divine understanding and intervention. Whether you are struggling with anger or know someone who is, this book offers a hopeful and effective pathway to renewal and change.

