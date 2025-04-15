403
Iraq's Duhok Beats Kuwait's Qadsia In Gulf Cup Champions League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL, April 15 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Duhok SC managed to win the title of Gulf Club Champions League title defeating Kuwait's Al-Qadsia.
Match scored was abundant during the second half were Duhok player Siyaband Ageed opened the score in the 66th-minute, but shortly after Al-Qadsia leveled the score in the 70th-minute by Libyan Mohammed Soula.
The Brazilian Marlon put Duhok in the lead again during the added time to set his club for the title as the first Iraqi team to win the Gulf Club Champions League.
Leading up to the final, Duhok had to beat Al-Ittifaq of Saudi Arabia in both home and away matches, while Al-Qadsia thrilled the viewers with a 1-0 at home and then drawing in the 2-1 away match on aggregate where they had to settle the score in penalties against UAE's Al-Naser.
The team prize money of the League is set at USD 3 million for first place while second is set at USD 1 million.
As for the individual prizes, best player is to receive USD 50,000, while top scorer is also set at the same prize money amount. (end)
