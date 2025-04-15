United Airlines Reports Best First-Quarter Financial Performance In Five Years Despite Challenging Macroeconomic Environment
|
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
(In millions, except for percentage changes and per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger revenue
|
|
$ 11,860
|
|
$ 11,313
|
|
4.8
|
Cargo revenue
|
|
429
|
|
391
|
|
9.7
|
Other operating revenue
|
|
923
|
|
835
|
|
10.5
|
Total operating revenue
|
|
13,213
|
|
12,539
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and related costs
|
|
4,155
|
|
3,932
|
|
5.7
|
Aircraft fuel
|
|
2,701
|
|
2,954
|
|
(8.6)
|
Landing fees and other rent
|
|
873
|
|
804
|
|
8.6
|
Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs
|
|
731
|
|
773
|
|
(5.4)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
727
|
|
708
|
|
2.7
|
Regional capacity purchase
|
|
650
|
|
585
|
|
11.1
|
Distribution expenses
|
|
496
|
|
480
|
|
3.3
|
Aircraft rent
|
|
51
|
|
43
|
|
18.6
|
Special charges (credits)
|
|
(108)
|
|
13
|
|
NM
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
2,326
|
|
2,148
|
|
8.3
|
Total operating expense
|
|
12,605
|
|
12,440
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
607
|
|
99
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonoperating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(356)
|
|
(454)
|
|
(21.6)
|
Interest income
|
|
164
|
|
177
|
|
(7.3)
|
Interest capitalized
|
|
48
|
|
61
|
|
(21.3)
|
Unrealized losses on investments, net
|
|
(21)
|
|
(37)
|
|
(43.2)
|
Miscellaneous, net
|
|
36
|
|
(10)
|
|
NM
|
Total nonoperating expense, net
|
|
(129)
|
|
(263)
|
|
(51.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
478
|
|
(164)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
91
|
|
(40)
|
|
NM
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 387
|
|
$ (124)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|
|
$ 1.16
|
|
$ (0.38)
|
|
NM
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
|
333.0
|
|
328.3
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM-Greater than 100% change or otherwise not meaningful.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):
|
|
|
1Q 2025
Passenger
Revenue
|
|
Passenger
Revenue
vs.
1Q 2024
|
|
Passenger
Revenue
per
Available
Seat Mile
vs. 1Q 2024
|
|
Yield vs.
1Q 2024
|
|
Available
Seat Miles
("ASMs")
vs.
1Q 2024
|
|
1Q 2025
ASMs
|
|
1Q 2025
Revenue
Miles
("RPMs")
|
Domestic
|
$ 7,182
|
|
3.8 %
|
|
(3.9 %)
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
41,810
|
|
33,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
1,476
|
|
4.8 %
|
|
4.5 %
|
|
5.4 %
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
10,184
|
|
7,433
|
Middle East/India/Africa
|
260
|
|
(4.4 %)
|
|
5.1 %
|
|
6.4 %
|
|
(9.0 %)
|
|
1,843
|
|
1,484
|
Atlantic
|
1,736
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
4.7 %
|
|
5.8 %
|
|
(1.3 %)
|
|
12,027
|
|
8,917
|
Pacific
|
1,511
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
8.5 %
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
11,901
|
|
9,159
|
Latin America
|
1,431
|
|
7.7 %
|
|
1.9 %
|
|
2.9 %
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
9,418
|
|
7,883
|
International
|
4,678
|
|
6.4 %
|
|
5.2 %
|
|
2.6 %
|
|
1.2 %
|
|
33,346
|
|
25,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
$ 11,860
|
|
4.8 %
|
|
(0.1 %)
|
|
1.2 %
|
|
4.9 %
|
|
75,155
|
|
59,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Select operating statistics are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Passengers (thousands) (a)
|
|
40,806
|
|
39,325
|
|
3.8
|
|
RPMs (millions) (b)
|
|
59,517
|
|
57,427
|
|
3.6
|
|
ASMs (millions) (c)
|
|
75,155
|
|
71,668
|
|
4.9
|
|
Passenger load factor: (d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
79.2 %
|
|
80.1 %
|
|
(0.9)
|
pts.
|
Domestic
|
|
80.3 %
|
|
83.7 %
|
|
(3.4)
|
pts.
|
International
|
|
77.8 %
|
|
76.0 %
|
|
1.8
|
pts.
|
PRASM (cents)
|
|
15.78
|
|
15.79
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
Total revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") (cents)
|
|
17.58
|
|
17.50
|
|
0.5
|
|
Average yield per RPM (cents) (e)
|
|
19.93
|
|
19.70
|
|
1.2
|
|
Cargo revenue ton miles (millions) (f)
|
|
889
|
|
852
|
|
4.3
|
|
Aircraft in fleet at end of period
|
|
1,442
|
|
1,366
|
|
5.6
|
|
Average stage length (miles) (g)
|
|
1,454
|
|
1,481
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
Employee headcount, as of March 31 (thousands)
|
|
109.2
|
|
104.5
|
|
4.5
|
|
Cost per ASM ("CASM") (cents)
|
|
16.77
|
|
17.36
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
CASM-ex (cents) (h)
|
|
13.17
|
|
13.13
|
|
0.3
|
|
Average aircraft fuel price per gallon
|
|
$ 2.53
|
|
$ 2.88
|
|
(12.2)
|
|
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
|
|
1,067
|
|
1,025
|
|
4.1
|
|
(a) The number of revenue passengers measured by each flight segment flown.
|
(b) The number of scheduled miles flown by revenue passengers.
|
(c) The number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of scheduled miles those seats are flown.
|
(d) RPMs divided by ASMs.
|
(e) The average passenger revenue received for each RPM flown.
|
(f) The number of cargo revenue tons transported multiplied by the number of miles flown.
|
(g) Average distance a flight travels weighted for size of aircraft.
|
(h) CASM-ex is CASM less the impact of fuel expense, profit sharing, special charges and third-party business expenses. See NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION for a reconciliation of CASM-ex to CASM, the most comparable GAAP measure.
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
1 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.
Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages, ratios and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.
CASM-ex: CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel expense, and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because those items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, flight academy, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel expense from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because it believes that this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze UAL's operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR: We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by adding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net income and adjusting for special charges, nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net and nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees. UAL believes that adjusting for these items is useful to investors because they are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. Effective January 1, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted by the fixed portion of operating lease expense, instead of solely aircraft rent as was the case historically, to calculate Adjusted EBITDAR. We believe this change provides investors with enhanced comparability to peers and better reflects our performance. The change in EBITDAR calculation methodology does not represent a change in management's expectations. Prior period amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.
Adjusted Capital Expenditures: UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance or modification of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures.
Free Cash Flow: Effective January 1, 2025, we define free cash flow as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net cash from investing activities, adjusted for the net change in short-term investments and the net change in restricted cash. We believe adjusting for short-term investments and restricted cash activity provides investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow generated by our core operations. The change in free cash flow calculation methodology does not represent a change in management's expectations. We believe this change provides investors with enhanced comparability to peers and better reflects our performance. Prior period amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.
Adjusted Total Debt and Adjusted Net Debt: Adjusted total debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes current and long-term debt, finance lease obligations and other financial liabilities, current and noncurrent operating lease obligations and noncurrent pension and postretirement obligations. Adjusted net debt is adjusted total debt minus cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. UAL provides adjusted total debt and adjusted net debt because we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information for assessing the company's debt and debt-like obligation profile.
Net Leverage: Net leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that is equal to adjusted net debt divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDAR. UAL provides net leverage because we believe it provides useful supplemental information for assessing the company's debt level. See the above descriptions of Adjusted Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDAR.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
CASM-ex (in cents, except for percentage changes)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
CASM (GAAP)
|
|
16.77
|
|
17.36
|
|
(3.4)
|
Fuel expense
|
|
3.59
|
|
4.13
|
|
(13.1)
|
Profit sharing
|
|
0.06
|
|
-
|
|
NM
|
Third-party business expenses
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.08
|
|
12.5
|
Special charges
|
|
(0.14)
|
|
0.02
|
|
NM
|
CASM-ex (Non-GAAP)
|
|
13.17
|
|
13.13
|
|
0.3
|
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR (in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
|
$ 387
|
|
$ (124)
|
|
$ 3,660
|
|
$ 2,688
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
727
|
|
708
|
|
2,947
|
|
2,724
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income
|
|
144
|
|
216
|
|
606
|
|
885
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
91
|
|
(40)
|
|
1,150
|
|
791
|
Special charges (credits)
|
|
(108)
|
|
13
|
|
(8)
|
|
948
|
Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
|
|
21
|
|
37
|
|
183
|
|
34
|
Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees
|
|
-
|
|
35
|
|
93
|
|
46
|
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 1,263
|
|
$ 845
|
|
$ 8,631
|
|
$ 8,116
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)
|
|
9.6 %
|
|
6.7 %
|
|
14.9 %
|
|
14.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 1,263
|
|
$ 845
|
|
$ 8,631
|
|
$ 8,116
|
Fixed portion of operating lease expense
|
|
212
|
|
220
|
|
848
|
|
902
|
Adjusted EBITDAR (non-GAAP) (a)
|
|
$ 1,475
|
|
$ 1,065
|
|
$ 9,479
|
|
$ 9,018
|
(a) The prior period has been recast to conform to current period presentation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Adjusted Capital Expenditures (in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP)
|
$ 1,233
|
|
$ 1,366
|
Property and equipment acquired through the issuance or modification of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities
|
(1)
|
|
1
|
Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,232
|
|
$ 1,367
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended March 31,
|
Free Cash Flow (in millions) (a)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
|
$ 3,710
|
|
$ 2,848
|
|
$ 10,307
|
|
$ 6,617
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (GAAP)
|
|
(1,462)
|
|
1,441
|
|
(5,554)
|
|
(2,697)
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in short-term investments
|
|
254
|
|
(2,739)
|
|
369
|
|
(3,931)
|
Net change in restricted cash
|
|
(190)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(83)
|
|
114
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 2,312
|
|
$ 1,542
|
|
$ 5,039
|
|
$ 103
|
(a) The prior period has been recast to conform to current period presentation.
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
Adjusted Total Debt, Adjusted Net Debt and Net Leverage (in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Debt, finance lease obligations and other financial liabilities - current and noncurrent (GAAP)
|
|
$ 27,663
|
|
$ 29,770
|
|
$ (2,107)
|
|
Operating lease obligations - current and noncurrent
|
|
5,262
|
|
5,074
|
|
188
|
|
Pension and postretirement liabilities - noncurrent
|
|
1,252
|
|
1,610
|
|
(358)
|
|
Adjusted total debt (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 34,177
|
|
$ 36,454
|
|
(2,277)
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 9,370
|
|
$ 8,401
|
|
969
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
5,960
|
|
5,591
|
|
369
|
|
Adjusted net debt (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 18,847
|
|
$ 22,462
|
|
(3,615)
|
|
Net leverage (Non-GAAP) (a)
|
|
2.0
|
|
2.5
|
|
(0.5)
|
pts.
|
(a) The prior period has been recast to conform to current period presentation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
(in millions, except for percentage changes and per share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating expenses (GAAP)
|
$ 12,605
|
|
$ 12,440
|
|
1.3
|
Special charges (credits)
|
(108)
|
|
13
|
|
NM
|
Operating expenses, excluding special charges
|
12,713
|
|
12,427
|
|
2.3
|
Adjusted to exclude:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel expense
|
2,701
|
|
2,954
|
|
(8.6)
|
Profit sharing
|
43
|
|
3
|
|
NM
|
Third-party business expenses
|
68
|
|
58
|
|
17.2
|
Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 9,900
|
|
$ 9,412
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
$ 607
|
|
$ 99
|
|
NM
|
Special charges (credits)
|
(108)
|
|
13
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 500
|
|
$ 112
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
4.6 %
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
3.8 pts.
|
Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP)
|
3.8 %
|
|
0.9 %
|
|
2.9 pts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 478
|
|
$ (164)
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted to exclude:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special charges (credits)
|
(108)
|
|
13
|
|
NM
|
Unrealized losses on investments, net
|
21
|
|
37
|
|
NM
|
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
|
-
|
|
35
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 391
|
|
$ (79)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax margin (GAAP)
|
3.6 %
|
|
(1.3) %
|
|
4.9 pts.
|
Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP)
|
3.0 %
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
3.6 pts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 387
|
|
$ (124)
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted to exclude:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special charges (credits)
|
(108)
|
|
13
|
|
NM
|
Unrealized losses on investments, net
|
21
|
|
37
|
|
NM
|
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
|
-
|
|
35
|
|
NM
|
Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments, net
|
2
|
|
(11)
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 302
|
|
$ (50)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
|
$ 1.16
|
|
$ (0.38)
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted to exclude:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special charges (credits)
|
(0.32)
|
|
0.04
|
|
NM
|
Unrealized losses on investments, net
|
0.06
|
|
0.11
|
|
NM
|
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
|
-
|
|
0.11
|
|
NM
|
Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments, net
|
0.01
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.91
|
|
$ (0.15)
|
|
NM
|
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
(in millions)
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 9,370
|
|
$ 8,769
|
Short-term investments
|
5,960
|
|
5,706
|
Receivables, net
|
2,288
|
|
2,163
|
Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net
|
1,601
|
|
1,572
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
928
|
|
673
|
Total current assets
|
20,148
|
|
18,883
|
Operating property and equipment, net
|
43,430
|
|
42,908
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
4,092
|
|
3,815
|
Goodwill
|
4,527
|
|
4,527
|
Intangible assets, net
|
2,676
|
|
2,683
|
Investments in affiliates and other, net
|
1,239
|
|
1,267
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
55,963
|
|
55,200
|
Total assets
|
$ 76,111
|
|
$ 74,083
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 4,694
|
|
$ 4,193
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
2,394
|
|
3,289
|
Advance ticket sales
|
10,477
|
|
7,561
|
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
|
3,473
|
|
3,403
|
Current maturities of long-term debt, finance leases, and other financial liabilities
|
3,265
|
|
3,453
|
Current maturities of operating leases
|
506
|
|
467
|
Other
|
990
|
|
948
|
Total current liabilities
|
25,798
|
|
23,314
|
Long-term debt, finance leases, and other financial liabilities
|
24,398
|
|
25,203
|
Long-term obligations under operating leases
|
4,756
|
|
4,510
|
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
|
4,118
|
|
4,038
|
Pension and postretirement benefit liability
|
1,252
|
|
1,233
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,624
|
|
1,580
|
Other
|
1,549
|
|
1,530
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
37,697
|
|
38,094
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
12,616
|
|
12,675
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 76,111
|
|
$ 74,083
|
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in millions)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 3,710
|
|
$ 2,848
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns
|
(1,233)
|
|
(1,366)
|
Purchases of short-term and other investments
|
(2,246)
|
|
(866)
|
Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments
|
2,023
|
|
3,657
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
29
|
|
20
|
Other, net
|
(35)
|
|
(4)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(1,462)
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt and other financial liabilities, net of discounts and fees
|
(3)
|
|
3,111
|
Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities
|
(1,011)
|
|
(5,031)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(349)
|
|
-
|
Other, net
|
(94)
|
|
(18)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(1,457)
|
|
(1,938)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
791
|
|
2,351
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|
8,946
|
|
6,334
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period (a)
|
$ 9,737
|
|
$ 8,685
|
|
|
|
|
Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets acquired or modified through operating leases
|
419
|
|
145
|
Property and equipment acquired through the issuance or modification of debt, finance leases
and other financial liabilities
|
$ (1)
|
|
$ 1
|
(a) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 9,370
|
|
$ 8,401
|
Restricted cash in Prepaid expenses and other
|
200
|
|
40
|
Restricted cash in Investments in affiliates and other, net
|
167
|
|
244
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 9,737
|
|
$ 8,685
|
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NOTES (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Special charges (credits) and unrealized losses on investments, net include the following:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating:
|
|
|
|
|
(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges
|
|
$ (108)
|
|
$ 13
|
Total operating special charges (credits)
|
|
(108)
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonoperating:
|
|
|
|
|
Nonoperating unrealized losses on investments, net
|
|
21
|
|
37
|
Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees
|
|
-
|
|
35
|
Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized losses on investments, net
|
|
21
|
|
72
|
Total operating and nonoperating special charges (credits) and unrealized losses on investments, net
|
|
(87)
|
|
85
|
Income tax expense (benefit), net of valuation allowance
|
|
2
|
|
(11)
|
Total operating and nonoperating special charges (credits) and unrealized losses on investments, net of income taxes
|
|
$ (85)
|
|
$ 74
Operating and nonoperating special charges (credits) and unrealized losses on investments included the following:
During 2025, the company recorded $108 million of net gains primarily related to gains on various aircraft sale-leaseback transactions.
Effective tax rate:
The company's effective tax rates were as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Effective tax rate
|
19.0 %
|
|
24.4 %
The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate, which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items. The decrease in the effective tax rate, in the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to an increase in the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation.
|
_____________________________________________
|
1 For additional information about the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.
