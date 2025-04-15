403
Montage At 52-Week High On TSX OK
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.79 Tuesday. Montage has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange to the TSX. The Company anticipates completing the graduation in the coming weeks.
Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.65 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $166.73 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.13 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aurion Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
C3 Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Forte Minerals (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $38.16 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $237.51 Tuesday. No news stories today.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.87 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Hannan Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.30 Tuesday. No news stories today.
IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.18 Friday. No news stories today.
Integra Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.16 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Miivo Holdings Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Mkango Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Precious Metals and Mining Trust MMP) hit a new 52-week high of $2.19 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Monument Mining Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust MR) hit a new 52-week high of $5.47 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.55 Tuesday. No news stories today.
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.07 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Orla Mining Ltd (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.44 Tuesday. No news stories today.
