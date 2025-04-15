EMSTEEL Joins Make It In The Emirates 2025 As The Metals And Fabrications Sector Partner To Drive Industrial Innovation



Collaboration highlights EMSTEEL's role in advancing UAE's manufacturing capabilities and responsible production practices. Partnership aligns with national goals to strengthen non-oil industries and drive economic diversification.

Abu Dhabi– ADNEC Group has announced the selection of EMSTEEL, a leading UAE-based steel and construction materials manufacturer, as the Sector Partner for the Metals and Fabrication sector at Make it in the Emirates 2025. The upcoming edition will serve as a premier platform for showcasing the latest industrial developments, enhancing collaboration, and highlighting investment opportunities in the industrial sector, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for industrial innovation, investment, and strategic partnerships

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“Bringing together industry experts, innovators, and investors, Make it in the Emirates serves as a dynamic space for in-depth discussions and insights into the latest technological developments and trends shaping the future of industrial growth. As a sector partner, EMSTEEL reinforces its role in advancing the UAE's industrial capabilities through its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in manufacturing.”

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL said:“EMSTEEL is pleased to sponsor the Make it in the Emirates 2025 as a sector partner, reinforcing our commitment to strengthening the UAE's industrial sector and supporting its economic vision. As the nation's leading manufacturer of steel and building materials, we play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry, driving innovation, and advancing sustainability. Through our alignment with key national initiatives such as Operation 300bn and our global reach spanning 72 countries, we continue to enhance the UAE's position as a premier industrial powerhouse on the world stage.”

Make it in the Emirates brings together senior executives, industry leaders, policymakers, prominent manufacturers, investors, and innovators from the UAE and around the world. Its expanded fourth edition paves the way for the future of manufacturing and sustainable industrial growth. Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, the event will take place from May 19 to 22, 2025, spanning 50,000 square metres. With participation from over 500 exhibiting companies, it serves as a catalyst for investment, innovation, and market expansion.

The platform plays a central role in advancing the UAE's Operation 300bn strategy, presenting an unparalleled opportunity to build strategic alliances and explore the latest industry advancements that will shape the global industrial landscape.

As the Metals and Fabrications sector partner, EMSTEELreinforces its role in advancing the UAE's industrial capabilities through its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in manufacturing. A public joint stock company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: EMSTEEL), the Group integrates the latest technologies to produce high-quality steel and building materials that support the construction, engineering, and energy sectors globally.

EMSTEEL's commitment to sustainability is rooted in its operations, prioritising responsible manufacturing, carbon reduction, and the integration of climate-neutral production processes. The company's ESG strategy underscores its dedication to minimising environmental impact, ensuring workforce well-being, and promoting social responsibility while fostering innovation and knowledge management.

EMSTEEL leverages cutting-edge technology to manufacture high-quality steel and building materials for the global construction, engineering, and energy sectors. Committed to efficiency, sustainability, and economic viability, the company offers a comprehensive range of products, including cement, blocks, pipes, dry mortar, and structural steel. Its ESG strategy prioritises responsible manufacturing, carbon reduction, and climate-neutral production while fostering workforce well-being, social responsibility, and continuous innovation.