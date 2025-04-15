Azerbaijan Drives Strategic Transformation Of Turkic Council Amid Global Shifts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a world moving toward polarization, the role of unity and organizations is increasingly becoming a vital shield against external influences. This is not only about global influence but also about shaping and constantly regulating the dynamics of economic, cultural, religious, and social development. In this regard, the Organization of Turkic States holds significant importance. Bringing together eight Turkic-speaking countries under one umbrella-both as members and observers-this organization is, in the true sense of the word, now capable of delivering the voice of Turkic unity to the global stage.

Azerbaijan has long played a significant role in the development of cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries, and strengthening these relations is one of the main priorities of its foreign policy. This role is evident not only in economic and political spheres but also in cultural and social ties. The development of cooperation within the Turkic world is crucial for ensuring regional stability and forming a more influential position on the global stage. Strengthening these relations aligns perfectly with Azerbaijan's strategic interests, and the country continues to propose various initiatives aimed at making the Turkic Council (TC) a more robust and impactful organization.

The TC is a representation of the unity, shared interests, and values of the Turkic-speaking countries. Its primary goal is to enhance cooperation between member states, develop common approaches to regional and global challenges, and promote mutual support in various sectors. Azerbaijan's approach to the TC aims to make it a stronger and more effective organization that actively participates in global affairs. The member countries of the TC collaborate in various areas, including economy, culture, security, and social issues. This cooperation goes beyond just economics-it also encompasses the enhancement of cultural ties, social relations, and joint security concerns.

However, despite its potential, the TC sometimes falls short of fully utilizing its capabilities. Given the economic and political power of the Turkic world, the TC should be more active and results-oriented. Azerbaijan envisions the TC not just as a body that fosters cultural exchange but as an organization capable of playing a leadership role on the global stage. In light of today's geopolitical shifts, new challenges, and conflicts, the collective action of the Turkic world has become even more essential. Azerbaijan wants the TC to be more active and relevant, and to this end, the country advocates for reforms to the organization's structure and operations to make it more responsive to current global demands.

The uniqueness of the TC lies in its ethnic origins, shared roots, traditions, and common values. The common history, cultural heritage, and language of the Turkic world are the key elements that bind the countries together. These values not only strengthen ties but also lay the foundation for practical cooperation. Azerbaijan sees these shared elements as a strong basis for building more effective and dynamic cooperation within the TC. By leveraging the TC's exceptional characteristics, Azerbaijan hopes to create a more active, influential, and modern partnership that serves the interests of all member states.

Relying on the common values of the Turkic world is a powerful tool that unites these nations. These shared values form the foundation for strengthening collaboration and advancing together in a variety of areas. Azerbaijan believes that building a strong organization based on these values will provide greater opportunities for joint actions on both regional and global levels. By strengthening the TC, Azerbaijan aims not only to benefit its own country but also to ensure that the Turkic world gains a more significant position on the global stage.

In conclusion, the development of the Turkic Council is essential not only for the member states but also for the future of the entire Turkic world. Azerbaijan wants the organization to become more active and influential, and the country will continue to defend the interests of both its own and the broader Turkic world. The steps taken in this direction will not only enhance the power of the organization but also help achieve the common goals of the Turkic world.