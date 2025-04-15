Ten Generations Of Terrorists Can't Shake Pakistan: Army Chief

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– In a fiery address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir delivered a powerful message to the enemies of Pakistan:“Even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan or Pakistan.”

Rejecting any doubts about the nation's resilience, he asked,“Do Pakistan's enemies really believe a handful of terrorists can decide our future?” His reply was firm:“They cannot.”

Calling Balochistan the“crown jewel” of Pakistan, the Army Chief reaffirmed the country's unity and the military's resolve. He praised the overseas Pakistani community, calling them“ambassadors” and the“light that reflects Pakistan's greatness to the world.”

Dispelling fears of brain drain, he declared,“This is not brain drain-it's brain gain. You are proof of that.”

He urged the diaspora to pass Pakistan's story to the next generation and emphasized that the people's support empowers the armed forces.“With a proud nation behind us, no enemy can stand against Pakistan.”

General Munir called for unity, gratitude for Pakistan's resources, and collective responsibility for national progress.“Whoever blocks Pakistan's development-we will remove that obstacle together.”

Reaffirming national pride and identity, he urged overseas Pakistanis to never forget their roots.“We do not bow before challenges-we rise above them.”

Paying tribute to the nation's martyrs and upholding Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, he said,“Kashmir was, is, and will always remain Pakistan's jugular vein.”

He also expressed solidarity with Gaza, stating,“The hearts of Pakistanis beat with the Muslims of Gaza.”

Concluding with optimism, General Munir said,“The question is not when Pakistan will progress, but how fast we can make it happen.”

The speech ended with a thunderous“Pakistan Zindabad!”