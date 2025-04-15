Hackers, IT, and Cybersecurity Professionals Converge at ShowMeCon 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Midwest's top cybersecurity event returns with expert speakers, hands-on training, and real-world hacking insights.

- Dave Chronister, Founder/CEOST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Hackers, IT, and Cybersecurity Professionals Converge at ShowMeCon 2025June 9–10 | St. Charles, Missouri | Pre-conference Trainings June 6–8This June, the Midwest's premier cybersecurity conference returns for another high-impact year. Hosted by Parameter Security, ShowMeCon 2025 brings together red teamers, blue teamers, security leaders, and curious minds for two days of cutting-edge talks, hands-on learning, and deep community connection-all set against the backdrop of St. Charles, Missouri.From June 9–10, the conference will feature a lineup of world-class speakers, including offensive security experts, government consultants, and thought leaders working at the frontier of tech and threat detection. The venue remains the iconic Ameristar Casino Resort Spa, giving attendees the full ShowMeCon experience.Confirmed speakers include:Amanda Berlin, Sr. Product Manager at Blumira, author, and founder of Mental Health Hackers, known for bridging technical depth with human insight.Wayne Burke, international security consultant and AI technologist with a track record spanning NATO, Europol, and the U.S. military.JC Carruthers, President of Snowfensive, a Salt Lake City–based cybersecurity consultancy offering a full spectrum of offensive and defensive services. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, DEF CON village co-founder, and annual Black Hat US trainer, JC brings over 20 years of experience helping organizations elevate their security posture with precision and purpose.Pre-Conference Trainings (June 6–8)Before the conference, attendees can level up their skills through intensive, hands-on trainings, including:Hands-On Hacking with James GilkeyIntrusion Detection with Anthony BaubePractical Windows Forensics with JC CarruthersMastering Information Security Workshops with Jay Aylsworth & Dan YargerAPI Pentesting with Jennifer ShannonBreaking Bad Code: A Web App PenTest Workshop with Kevin JohnsonFrom the Classroom to the Command Line:At ShowMeCon, attendees don't just sit and listen-they participate. The experience is built to inform, inspire, and upskill professionals across every level of security work, from SOC analysts to CISOs.“The heart of ShowMeCon has always been aiding cybersecurity professionals sharpen their skills, share knowledge, and ultimately strengthen our collective defense in a rapidly shifting threat landscape,” shared Dave Chronister, Founder & CEO of Parameter Security.Expect real-world demos, CTF challenges, conversations that move the industry forward, and access to some of the most practical minds working in security today.About ShowMeConSince 2013, ShowMeCon has been a national security conference with a local heart-built by ethical hackers, training experts, and the passionate team at Parameter Security. It continues to serve as a launchpad for new thinking, meaningful connections, and actionable insights in the cybersecurity field. Register now and learn more at

